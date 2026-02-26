EXCLUSIVE: Shaken Mick Jagger Ready to Wed — After Rolling Stones Rocker Was Plunged into 'Dark Place' by New Family Tragedy

He was last seen on Jan. 23 at a pub in nearby Boscastle. The 37-year-old chef was the father of Jagger's two great-grandchildren.

Heartsick Mick Jagger is devastated after his granddaughter Assisi Jackson's longtime partner died, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Alexander Key had been missing for a week before a body was finally found in the sea near Bude, England .

The death is casting a dark shadow over the 82-year-old Rolling Stones frontman's upcoming wedding to Melanie Hamrick, 38, the mom of his son Deveraux, 9.

"Mick is horrified for her children," said an insider. "The family has all jumped in to help, but it's very heavy."

Jackson, daughter of Jade Jagger and granddaughter of Mick, is mourning Key, father of her two children.

"Mick has been in a pretty dark place lately," said an insider. "But he's not the type to linger there – it's one of the secrets to his success."

That's why he's trying to remind himself about how lucky he is to have found Hamrick, who's the love of his life, the insider confirmed.

"He's desperate to find something happy to focus on and his relationship with Melanie is what brings him the most joy," said the source.

"Everyone assumed they would be married by now, but he's put it off, mainly out of fear that it might change things. But now he's saying he's done with all that nonsense and ready to marry her, the sooner the better."