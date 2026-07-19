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EXCLUSIVE: Mick Jagger Branded 'Rock's Mr Nasty' After He Admits Battle With Gigantic Ego at Peak of His Pomp

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Source: MEGA

Mick Jagger's has admitted to having a big ego.

July 19 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

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Mick Jagger has been branded "rock's Mr Nasty" by critics after candidly admitting the extraordinary fame he enjoyed at the height of his career fueled an outsized ego and left him grappling with psychological scars that he says have never fully disappeared.

RadarOnline.com can reveal The Rolling Stones frontman, 82, reflected on decades spent as one of the world's most recognizable performers in a new interview, explaining how constant life in the spotlight distorted his sense of identity and disconnected him from everyday life.

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Mick Jagger's Fame Confession

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Photo of Mick Jagger
Source: MEGA

The Rolling Stones frontman recently reflected on decades of fame.

Music industry insiders said the remarks reveal the emotional burden that can accompany global fame, even for artists who appear supremely confident on stage, while noting Jagger's comments challenge long-held assumptions about the glamorous side of rock stardom.

Jagger said about his stardom: "Obviously, it's not normal. It is not like most people's lives. It does affect you. You can become disassociated. From other people."

A music industry source claimed: "For years, Mick cultivated an image of being untouchable, larger than life, and relentlessly driven. Hearing him acknowledge that the lifestyle inflated his ego and came with lasting emotional consequences is striking because it shows there was always another side to the persona. But his admission of fame turned him into an egomaniac has led to him being branded rock's Mr Nasty."

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Fame Took Heavy Toll on Mick Jagger

Photo of Mick Jagger
Source: MEGA

Critics branded the rock star as 'rock's Mr Nasty.'

Jagger also explained many entertainers become isolated because, as he put it, "a lot of people in show business only hang around with people in show business, because they've got something in common... and you get disassociated from what people might call 'real life.'"

Asked how he keeps himself grounded, the singer said ordinary routines can briefly reconnect him with the outside world.

He added, "You go out and walk on the street on your own and do normal things, go and buy The New York Times."

But Jagger acknowledged those moments do not erase the deeper effects of decades spent living as a global superstar. He continued: "Nevertheless, that's only temporary because psychologically your actual state of mind is permanently damaged."

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'It's a Big Ego Trip'

Photo of Mick Jagger
Source: MEGA

Jagger insisted his stage persona is an exaggerated version of himself.

Another entertainment insider said: "People have long joked that Mick could dominate every room he entered, but those stories overlook how performing at that level can blur the line between public image and private identity. His reflections help explain why some stars struggle to leave the spotlight behind – and why he is driven by ego."

Jagger argued the entertainment industry places enormous pressure on young performers, particularly during their 20s and early 30s, when careers can take off at breathtaking speed.

He said success demands enormous self-belief, adding: "It's a very tough time for people in this business because it's a big ego trip, and you have to have a huge ego to do this."

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Photo of Mick Jagger
Source: MEGA

He compared dropping his stage character to method acting.

He said artists without such a level of confidence often find themselves inventing a different personality to survive, while recalling a friend's long-running joke, he behaved at dinner parties exactly as he did on stage.

Despite that, Jagger insisted the swaggering figure audiences see is only an exaggerated performance, saying: "Of course I'm not really like my stage persona... it's such an exaggerated version of me. This overbearing, shouting, ego-tripping person – you're not really like that."

He compared shedding his performance character to method acting, adding: "It takes a long time to slough off the character. So which character do you go back to?"

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