EXCLUSIVE: Mick Jagger Branded 'Rock's Mr Nasty' After He Admits Battle With Gigantic Ego at Peak of His Pomp

Music industry insiders said the remarks reveal the emotional burden that can accompany global fame, even for artists who appear supremely confident on stage, while noting Jagger's comments challenge long-held assumptions about the glamorous side of rock stardom.

Jagger said about his stardom: "Obviously, it's not normal. It is not like most people's lives. It does affect you. You can become disassociated. From other people."

A music industry source claimed: "For years, Mick cultivated an image of being untouchable, larger than life, and relentlessly driven. Hearing him acknowledge that the lifestyle inflated his ego and came with lasting emotional consequences is striking because it shows there was always another side to the persona. But his admission of fame turned him into an egomaniac has led to him being branded rock's Mr Nasty."