Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama Reveals Why She Walked Away From Law Career After Landing Dream Chicago Firm Job Where She Met Husband Barack

Photo of Michelle and Barack Obama
Source: Michelle Obama/YouTube; MEGA

Michelle Obama revealed Barack convinced her to 'leap' from her law career.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 23 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Michelle Obama has admitted she realized she hated practicing law despite earning an Ivy League education, ultimately walking away from her prestigious corporate firm after her then-future husband, Barack Obama, encouraged her to pursue a different path, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former first lady, 62, confessed she pursued law simply because it "ticked a box," revealing it was the former president, 64, who gave her the confidence to ditch the prestigious career and chase something she was truly passionate about.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Don't Like Law. I Don't Like It At All'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Michelle Obama
Source: Michelle Obama/YouYube

Michelle Obama realized once she started working in law, she hated the field.

"When I was at Princeton, I had to figure out what to do next. I was like, 'I don't like math. I read. I like to talk a lot, so I'll apply to law school.' I mean, that's how I picked going to law school," Michelle shared during a live appearance at SXSW London, which appeared via her IMO podcast on July 22.

While she was a good student, the Becoming author realized she chose the wrong field of work after getting a job at the prestigious firm Sidley & Austin's Chicago office after graduation.

"But when I got to the law firm and worked at a big corporate firm in Chicago – what you were supposed to do after Harvard Law School – I realized, 'Oh my God, I don't like law. " I don't like it at all," Michelle said.

"It wasn't even close. And thank you to all the lawyers. No shade, but it just wasn't for me."

Article continues below advertisement

Michelle Obama's Change of Heart Leads to Barack

Photo of Michelle Obama
Source: Michelle Obama/YouYube

Michelle Obama pursued law because it was something where she knew she could "do well.'

"I just pursued something that I could do well. I didn't know anything about passion or purpose. And the truth is, I didn't know what other careers were out there other than the traditional careers," Michelle explained, citing medicine, law, and other prominent fields at the time of her 1985 graduation from Princeton with a sociology degree.

It was when Michelle was working as an associate at Sidley & Austin that she met Barack, who was also a Harvard Law School graduate but with far bigger dreams beyond the legal profession.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Michelle Obama Calls Barack 'The Master Swerver' at Life Changes

Photo of Michelle and Barack Obama
Source: MEGA

Michelle Obama described how then-future husband Barack encouraged her to leave corporate life.

Michelle described how the 1991 death of her father, Fred Robinson, and a close pal dying from cancer shortly after a diagnosis made her realize she needed to move on from practicing law, and that her then-boyfriend Barack helped her make the "swerve," as she calls major life changes.

"It made me stop and think, 'Oh my God, life is short. It is unpredictable. Nothing is really guaranteed. If I were to die tomorrow, is this where I want to be? On the 47th floor of a corporate firm, working for corporate clients?'" she asked herself.

Michelle gushed that Barack was "the master swerver because he did the opposite of everything you were supposed to do," and was instrumental in helping her leave corporate life.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
picture of Tom brady

Tom Brady's Shock WWE Move to Trigger 'Run for Presidency' — Claims NFL Insider

picture of JD vance, usha vance and mirabel vance

Secret Service Agent Working for JD Vance Sidelined Amid Accusations of Leaking Information on Veep's Family's Travels

'Leap Now, I Got You'

Photo of Michelle and Barack Obama
Source: MEGA

Barack Obama told Michelle to make the leap' to a career she felt more passionate about.

"He had been a community organizer. He went back to law not because he wanted to work at a corporate firm, but because he thought it would give him the tools to help the community," she told the live audience.

"He had no interest in Supreme Court clerkships, even though he was president of the Harvard Law Review and that was the expected path."

After they started dating, Michelle dished that Barack told her, "If you don't want to do the law, leap now. I got you. We're going to be okay."

The Light We Carry author did just that, explaining, "So I left to work for the city," becoming an assistant to the Mayor of Chicago, then going on to work in economic development. "With every move, I realized I was walking more into my reality, into my truth."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.