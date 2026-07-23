Michelle Obama Reveals Why She Walked Away From Law Career After Landing Dream Chicago Firm Job Where She Met Husband Barack

"When I was at Princeton, I had to figure out what to do next. I was like, 'I don't like math. I read. I like to talk a lot, so I'll apply to law school.' I mean, that's how I picked going to law school," Michelle shared during a live appearance at SXSW London, which appeared via her IMO podcast on July 22.

While she was a good student, the Becoming author realized she chose the wrong field of work after getting a job at the prestigious firm Sidley & Austin's Chicago office after graduation.

"But when I got to the law firm and worked at a big corporate firm in Chicago – what you were supposed to do after Harvard Law School – I realized, 'Oh my God, I don't like law. " I don't like it at all," Michelle said.

"It wasn't even close. And thank you to all the lawyers. No shade, but it just wasn't for me."