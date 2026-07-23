Michelle Obama Reveals Why She Walked Away From Law Career After Landing Dream Chicago Firm Job Where She Met Husband Barack
July 23 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Michelle Obama has admitted she realized she hated practicing law despite earning an Ivy League education, ultimately walking away from her prestigious corporate firm after her then-future husband, Barack Obama, encouraged her to pursue a different path, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former first lady, 62, confessed she pursued law simply because it "ticked a box," revealing it was the former president, 64, who gave her the confidence to ditch the prestigious career and chase something she was truly passionate about.
'I Don't Like Law. I Don't Like It At All'
"When I was at Princeton, I had to figure out what to do next. I was like, 'I don't like math. I read. I like to talk a lot, so I'll apply to law school.' I mean, that's how I picked going to law school," Michelle shared during a live appearance at SXSW London, which appeared via her IMO podcast on July 22.
While she was a good student, the Becoming author realized she chose the wrong field of work after getting a job at the prestigious firm Sidley & Austin's Chicago office after graduation.
"But when I got to the law firm and worked at a big corporate firm in Chicago – what you were supposed to do after Harvard Law School – I realized, 'Oh my God, I don't like law. " I don't like it at all," Michelle said.
"It wasn't even close. And thank you to all the lawyers. No shade, but it just wasn't for me."
Michelle Obama's Change of Heart Leads to Barack
"I just pursued something that I could do well. I didn't know anything about passion or purpose. And the truth is, I didn't know what other careers were out there other than the traditional careers," Michelle explained, citing medicine, law, and other prominent fields at the time of her 1985 graduation from Princeton with a sociology degree.
It was when Michelle was working as an associate at Sidley & Austin that she met Barack, who was also a Harvard Law School graduate but with far bigger dreams beyond the legal profession.
Michelle Obama Calls Barack 'The Master Swerver' at Life Changes
Michelle described how the 1991 death of her father, Fred Robinson, and a close pal dying from cancer shortly after a diagnosis made her realize she needed to move on from practicing law, and that her then-boyfriend Barack helped her make the "swerve," as she calls major life changes.
"It made me stop and think, 'Oh my God, life is short. It is unpredictable. Nothing is really guaranteed. If I were to die tomorrow, is this where I want to be? On the 47th floor of a corporate firm, working for corporate clients?'" she asked herself.
Michelle gushed that Barack was "the master swerver because he did the opposite of everything you were supposed to do," and was instrumental in helping her leave corporate life.
'Leap Now, I Got You'
"He had been a community organizer. He went back to law not because he wanted to work at a corporate firm, but because he thought it would give him the tools to help the community," she told the live audience.
"He had no interest in Supreme Court clerkships, even though he was president of the Harvard Law Review and that was the expected path."
After they started dating, Michelle dished that Barack told her, "If you don't want to do the law, leap now. I got you. We're going to be okay."
The Light We Carry author did just that, explaining, "So I left to work for the city," becoming an assistant to the Mayor of Chicago, then going on to work in economic development. "With every move, I realized I was walking more into my reality, into my truth."