Michelle Obama Defends Spanking Kids: Former First Lady Says 'They Should Know What It Is' After Admitting to Giving 'Pops' to Daughters Malia and Sasha

Michelle Obama made a surprising parenting confession, revealing she gave her daughters Malia and Sasha the occasional spanking as children, even though she said it "hurt" her just as much as it did them, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Obama, 62, made the revelation on her July 8 IMO podcast while chatting with guest Wanda Sykes, sharing that she got occasional swats on the behind from her own mom while growing up.

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'Kids Should Know What a Spanking Is'

Source: Michelle Obama/YouTube Michelle Obama revealed she occasionally spanked daughters Malia and Sasha as children.

"I always thought kids should know what a spanking is, because you can't threaten something they don't know, right?" Obama explained. However, the Chicago native said her daughters quickly learned that acting up could earn them a "little pop" on the bottom, and the mere threat was enough to keep them in line. "I had two girls, and girls are pretty bright. One little pop, and it's just like, 'Oh, that wasn't pleasant.' It wasn't pleasant for me either. It hurt me as much as it hurt them," Obama told Sykes.

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Source: MEGA Sasha and Malia Obama were still young girls when their father was elected president in 2008.

Obama went on to share how the "threat" of spanking reminded her daughters to behave and that she did "believe that every now and then" kids needed the form of punishment. "It just became a good threat. 'Don't make me...'" she noted, about what she'd tell Malia, 28, and Sasha, 26, when they were younger. " And they were like, 'Yeah, probably that's not necessary.'"

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Michelle Obama Recalled How She Was Spanked As a Child

Source: Michelle Obama/YouTube Michelle Obama revealed her mom used to use a 'plastic jump rope' for spankings.

Obama also admitted she was on the receiving end of spankings as a child, though she insisted they were "not many." The former lawyer said their mom used a "belt" as well as a "plastic jump rope," and recalled that her brother and podcast co-host, Craig Robinson, was on the receiving end more often than she was. Obama and Craig clearly remembered the last time the jump rope was brought out, because it ended in hysterics, with their mother, Marian Robinson, laughing too hard to administer punishment.

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Michelle Obama Recalls Last 'Potential' Spanking Memory From Her Childhood

Source: Michelle Obama/YouTube Michelle Obama and her brother recalled one of their last memories of a potential spanking as kids.