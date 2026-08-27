Michelle Obama Complains About White House Years as She Reveals She 'Cried for 30 Minutes Straight' After Leaving

"What was the feeling like? Because it is a crucible. You feel the weight of that house in every room and every piece of furniture that exists in that house," Stewart said. "And the responsibility, I imagine, is... it is the weight you bear every day that you walk through there."

Michelle agreed.

"The day you walk out, is that...is the experience one of liberation? Is it one of exhale?" Stewart wanted to know.

Michelle then recalled bawling with relief as she boarded Air Force One to leave the nation's capital on January 20, 2017, after Barack's successor, Donald Trump, was sworn in for his first term as president.