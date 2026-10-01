Michelle Obama Comforts 'Ashamed' Sharon Stone After Actress Tearfully Admits She 'Stole to Eat' During Desperate Early Days in NYC

Stone also revealed why she became so overcome with emotion while recounting her painful past to Obama, confessing: "That's a lot to say in front of you, because I admire you so much."

The Becoming author quickly reassured the Euphoria actress there was no reason to feel ashamed. "Here you are, a kid in New York starting out in the modeling career. You know, it's like, this is how people get desperate. And how bad things happen to good people. It happens every day," Obama said. "I think it's important for you to tell the story of who you had to be. There isn't shame in it."

Obama also reminded Stone that she had been fortunate to be "pretty" and "white" while trying to break into the industry. The blonde bombshell readily agreed, responding, "So lucky," before revealing her fortunes changed when she began commanding "$5,000 a day" and was signed to Ford's elite "Special Bookings" division, a precursor to the supermodel era that followed.