Michelle Obama's Brother Sues Private School, Claims Sons Were Kicked Out Over Alleged Racial Bias

“Just as recently as 10 years ago, the University School of Milwaukee had in their fourth-grade curriculum that students reenacted the Underground Railroad, and students dressed up as slaves and ran through the school in the dark, and the teachers were actually the slave masters who captured these students,” Kelly claimed while speaking on the talk show Tuesday.

“One of the other stories that we heard was about how the black students seem to get more harsh punishments than their white counterparts.”

“We want to hold the University School of Milwaukee accountable not just to our two children who they retaliated against, but more importantly, there's a whole community of people who are out there that we wouldn't feel right if this happened moving forward,” Craig added at the end of the interview.