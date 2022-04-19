Michelle Obama's Brother Sues Private School, Claims Sons Were Kicked Out Over Alleged Racial Bias
Michelle Obama’s brother is suing a private school because he believes it kicked his children out following complaints of socioeconomic and racial bias in their curriculum, Radar has recently learned.
In a surprising development that has left Craig Robinson and his wife Kelly fuming, they believe the University School of Milwaukee kicked their two sons – aged 9 and 11 – out of the institution in 2021 after they complained teachers were using racially insensitive and inappropriate terms during virtual lessons.
That is the shocking claim made in the recent lawsuit against the Wisconsin private school filed by the former first lady’s brother and sister-in-law.
Making the lawsuit even more surprising is the fact that the Robinsons also claim the school directly retaliated against their family for two complaints submitted in January and March 2021 by kicking their two sons out of the school.
“We heard what was going on in the classroom because of Covid,” Craig revealed to Good Morning America on Tuesday. “There were repeated uses of racial and ethnic stereotypes that were in actual assignments. The use of the word plantation, and things of that nature.”
“In addition…there was an insensitivity to socio-economic status as well as a disregard for the children who weren't physically in the classroom,” he added.
Furthermore, Craig and his wife recounted one incident where their children were denied the opportunity to test out of a math test while they were still students at the school, despite white students allegedly given the opportunity to test out of the very same class.
Another alleged incident at the school involved students and teachers reenacting the Underground Railroad where the students were the slaves and the teachers the slave masters, Kelly claimed during her and her husband’s recent interview.
“Just as recently as 10 years ago, the University School of Milwaukee had in their fourth-grade curriculum that students reenacted the Underground Railroad, and students dressed up as slaves and ran through the school in the dark, and the teachers were actually the slave masters who captured these students,” Kelly claimed while speaking on the talk show Tuesday.
“One of the other stories that we heard was about how the black students seem to get more harsh punishments than their white counterparts.”
“We want to hold the University School of Milwaukee accountable not just to our two children who they retaliated against, but more importantly, there's a whole community of people who are out there that we wouldn't feel right if this happened moving forward,” Craig added at the end of the interview.