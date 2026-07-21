Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama Dragged by Critics After Explaining Why She 'Never Wore Braids in the White House' in Resurfaced Interview — 'She Loves Playing the Victim'

A photo of Michelle Obama
Source: mega

Michelle Obama didn't wear braids while Barack Obama was in the White House.

Profile Image

July 21 2026, Published 12:56 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Michelle Obama has opened up about some strict unwritten rules she was expected to follow while her husband served in the White House, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to the former First Lady of the United States, some small gestures were over-scrutinized and taken to unfathomable places – so she opted to avoid putting her hair in braids to sidestep any controversy that may arise.

Article continues below advertisement

Michelle Obama Claims Ditching Braids Was 'Strategic'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
A photo of Michelle Obama
Source: MEGA

She learned early on what the media would pay attention to.

Article continues below advertisement

In the resurfaced interview from 2022, Obama said: "I didn’t wear braids in The White House…When we did a fist bump with each other, they turned that into a ‘terrorist act.’ It’s just like, who needs the hassle?"

She also reflected on getting braids early in the couple's time in office. It generated wide-reaching buzz, pulling attention from what she actually hoped to focus on – nutrition. Her fashion and hair choices became a "distraction," which she questioned when would be beneficial to utilize.

"It is a strategic move," she added.

Since the Obamas were the first Black family in the Oval Office, the 62-year-old recognized the public "needed to get used to us."

Instead, Obama opted to straighten her hair for a classic, more comfortable look for the American masses.

Article continues below advertisement

Critics Brand Her a 'Liar'

A photo of Michelle Obama
Source: MEGA

Some members of the public argued her family was a 'psyop.'

Article continues below advertisement

The old clip resurfaced on X, resulting in Obama being called out by critics.

One person called "bulls--t" on X.

They added on the social media platform: "No one cared or was even paying that much attention."

Some people were partially sympathetic to Obama's stance. One person wrote, "When I first got into business, I cut my hair, but I quickly learned no one cared about my long hair or braids when they heard my ideas and vision. Society puts pressure on you to conform, but the pressure isn't real."

Article continues below advertisement

Supporters Defended Michelle Obama

A photo of Michelle and Barack Obama
Source: MEGA

Supporters wanted her to wear the braids.

Article continues below advertisement

Some X users defended Obama from the scrutiny. A supporter wrote, "I know I was literally praying she sported braids."

While some supporters acknowledged her concerns, they wished she would have just taken the step anyway.

An individual said on X, "You should've worn the braids. The racist complained (about) any hairstyle, so why not wear the hairstyle you like? Why let them win?"

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photo of Megyn Kelly and Michelle Obama

Megyn Kelly Torches 'Thin-Skinned' Michelle Obama for Complaining About First Lady Fashion Scrutiny: 'Stop Making Everything an Attack on You'

nancy pelosi hit and run humiliation husband flees scene

EXCLUSIVE: Nancy Pelosi's Hit-and-Run Humiliation — How Her Road Menace Man Struck Again and Fled the Scene

Article continues below advertisement

She Worried Her Core Message Was at Risk

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

A photo of Michelle Obama
Source: MEGA

Obama primarily focused on nutrition.

During her husband's term, Obama championed nutrition, especially for schoolchildren. Like many first ladies before her, she opted to work on a cause in an advocacy role.

At the time, she said, "In the end, as First Lady, this isn’t just a policy issue for me. This is a passion. This is my mission. I am determined to work with folks across this country to change the way a generation of kids thinks about food and nutrition."

Controversially, Obama recommended changes to school lunches to improve nutrition. She emphasized ending childhood obesity and improving the health of Americans at large.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.