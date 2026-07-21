Michelle Obama Dragged by Critics After Explaining Why She 'Never Wore Braids in the White House' in Resurfaced Interview — 'She Loves Playing the Victim'

Michelle Obama has opened up about some strict unwritten rules she was expected to follow while her husband served in the White House, RadarOnline.com can reveal. According to the former First Lady of the United States, some small gestures were over-scrutinized and taken to unfathomable places – so she opted to avoid putting her hair in braids to sidestep any controversy that may arise.

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Michelle Obama Claims Ditching Braids Was 'Strategic'

Source: MEGA She learned early on what the media would pay attention to.

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In the resurfaced interview from 2022, Obama said: "I didn’t wear braids in The White House…When we did a fist bump with each other, they turned that into a ‘terrorist act.’ It’s just like, who needs the hassle?" She also reflected on getting braids early in the couple's time in office. It generated wide-reaching buzz, pulling attention from what she actually hoped to focus on – nutrition. Her fashion and hair choices became a "distraction," which she questioned when would be beneficial to utilize. "It is a strategic move," she added. Since the Obamas were the first Black family in the Oval Office, the 62-year-old recognized the public "needed to get used to us." Instead, Obama opted to straighten her hair for a classic, more comfortable look for the American masses.

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Critics Brand Her a 'Liar'

Source: MEGA Some members of the public argued her family was a 'psyop.'

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The old clip resurfaced on X, resulting in Obama being called out by critics. One person called "bulls--t" on X. They added on the social media platform: "No one cared or was even paying that much attention." Some people were partially sympathetic to Obama's stance. One person wrote, "When I first got into business, I cut my hair, but I quickly learned no one cared about my long hair or braids when they heard my ideas and vision. Society puts pressure on you to conform, but the pressure isn't real."

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Supporters Defended Michelle Obama

Source: MEGA Supporters wanted her to wear the braids.

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Some X users defended Obama from the scrutiny. A supporter wrote, "I know I was literally praying she sported braids." While some supporters acknowledged her concerns, they wished she would have just taken the step anyway. An individual said on X, "You should've worn the braids. The racist complained (about) any hairstyle, so why not wear the hairstyle you like? Why let them win?"

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She Worried Her Core Message Was at Risk

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Source: MEGA Obama primarily focused on nutrition.