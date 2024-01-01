Home > Misc A Feast for the Senses: Michelin Star Chef Juanma Barrientos Joins The Art of Elysium’s ‘Heaven’ 25th Anniversary Gala By: Radar Staff Jan. 1 2024, Published 4:13 p.m. ET

In a remarkable fusion of culinary artistry and philanthropy, The Art of Elysium is thrilled to announce the participation of internationally acclaimed Michelin Star Chef Juanma Barrientos in curating an exclusive menu for the 25th Anniversary Heaven Gala. This distinguished event, scheduled for January 6th in Los Angeles, harmoniously coincides with the prestigious Golden Globes weekend, adding an extra layer of glamor to an already exceptional occasion. As well as the lucky guests who have purchased seats and tables for dinner. There will also be seating for additional guests to enjoy the presentation and performances. Tickets available through Live Nation here.

Culinary Innovation Meets Tradition

Juanma Barrientos, a name synonymous with culinary innovation, will infuse his distinctive style into this memorable evening. As the creative genius behind the renowned ElCielo restaurant, Barrientos is celebrated for his ability to seamlessly merge traditional Colombian flavors with cutting-edge culinary techniques. This combination results in a dining experience that is not only culturally rich but also pushes the boundaries of avant-garde cuisine. It is this very fusion of tradition and modernity that has earned him his Michelin Star, and his commitment to social responsibility makes him an ideal fit for this prestigious role.

A Culinary Journey of Narrative and Flavor

The menu, meticulously crafted by Chef Barrientos, promises to be a sensory journey, transcending the realm of taste to convey a deeper narrative of cultural heritage and innovation. Guests fortunate enough to attend will embark on a gastronomic adventure that perfectly complements the Gala's overarching theme of 'Heaven,' a vision inspired by the renowned artist Neil Gaiman.

Jennifer Howell, the Founder of The Art of Elysium, effusively shares her enthusiasm: "The Art of Elysium's mission is to bring artists from various disciplines into communities that require the healing and transformative power of creative arts. The culinary arts play a pivotal role in our efforts, from hosting diabetic support groups where chefs teach individuals how to make healthier choices to incorporating culinary artists into our art salon programs." "We firmly believe in the power of creativity and the artistry of creating meals and communities. It is indeed a blessing to have Chef Juanma curate the culinary experience for Neil Gaiman’s Heaven. Having a Michelin Star-rated chef collaborate with artists to bring Neil’s vision to life is the cherry on top. The Michelin Star, a symbol of culinary excellence, aligns perfectly with our mission of nurturing a family of artists who excel in their creative pursuits and have a deep desire to contribute their talents to those in need."

An Evening of Art, Compassion, and Community

The Heaven Gala transcends the boundaries of a typical event; it is a heartfelt celebration of art, compassion, and community. This year, the Gala pays tribute to outstanding individuals like Amy Smart, Carter Oosterhouse, and Cara Santana, who have shown unwavering commitment to the arts and philanthropy. With Chef Barrientos' involvement, this year's Gala promises to be an unforgettable evening of elegance, inspiration, and world-class cuisine. Adding to the evening’s excitement there will be a galaxy of stars in attendance including Tony-nominated Slave Play playwright Jeremy O. Harris who will emcee, and nine artists who embody the Muses of Elysium: Yetide Badaki, Lily Gladstone, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Jon Hamm, Shanola Hampton, Patton Owsalt, Jason Segel and more.

Empowering Through Art

The Art of Elysium, a non-profit organization, has consistently been a catalyst for uniting artists and communities in need. Through transformative art experiences, the organization empowers artists and inspires communities to embrace creative expression. The Heaven Gala, a significant fundraising event, plays a pivotal role in supporting the organization's mission.

Chef Juanma eloquently expressed his pride in contributing to Neil Gaiman's HEAVEN Gala for The Art of Elysium through his role in curating the menu. He said, “I feel deeply honored that with my restaurants Elcielo (Miami and Washington DC), I have the opportunity to craft the menu for Neil Gaiman's HEAVEN Gala in support of The Art of Elysium and its 25th Anniversary." "The Art of Elysium is a foundation I deeply admire because it reaches out to individuals facing difficult situations, connecting them with artists. Since 1997, they have been running 110 community programs a month, serving over 30,000 individuals each year. I firmly believe that when we achieve success in our businesses or careers, we should share our talents by helping others. For the past 15 years, I have embodied this belief through my Elcielo foundation, and I am delighted to participate in this magnificent dinner on the eve of the Golden Globe Awards in the City of Angels.”

A Culinary Extravaganza

The palpable enthusiasm of Chef Juanma is set to elevate the culinary experience at this prestigious dinner, setting the stage for a memorable evening that serves as a prelude to the Golden Globe Awards in the City of Angels. Jennifer Howell further emphasized her excitement about Chef Juanma's involvement, stating, “Having Chef Juanma Barrientos, a culinary visionary, join us for our 25th Anniversary is a true honor. His artistry in the kitchen perfectly mirrors the creativity and passion that The Art of Elysium embodies. We are ecstatic to witness how he translates the theme of ‘Heaven’ into a culinary masterpiece."

A Culinary Masterpiece in the Making

In conclusion, the collaboration between Michelin Star Chef Juanma Barrientos and The Art of Elysium promises to deliver an exquisite evening where the worlds of culinary artistry and philanthropy unite, creating a memorable experience that transcends the boundaries of traditional galas. With the Gala's theme of 'Heaven' and Chef Barrientos' culinary prowess, attendees are in for a treat that not only tantalizes their taste buds but also touches their hearts, all while supporting a noble cause. This 25th Anniversary Heaven Gala is poised to be a highlight of the Golden Globes weekend, celebrating art, compassion, and the power of creative expression. As we eagerly await this gastronomic extravaganza, one thing is clear: the union of Chef Juanma's culinary mastery and The Art of Elysium's mission will create a heavenly experience that leaves a lasting impression on both the palate and the soul.