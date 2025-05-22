How a Small-Town Kid from Poland Became an International Dance Star

Competitive, professional dance is often regarded as a cutthroat sector within the arts and entertainment industry. Only the most passionate and committed can turn their love for dance into a career. Among those with extraordinary talent and drive in the dance district, Michał MEHOW Hendzel takes center stage. Renowned as an internationally recognized dancer, choreographer, and instructor, he has carved a path of success through dedication, resilience, and immense talent. His journey has taken him from Poland to some of the world’s largest stages, captivating sophisticated and refined audiences along the way.

Article continues below advertisement

A Polish Artist and Dance Professional

MEHOW’s path to the dance world began in his hometown of Lublin, Poland. Despite his upbringing in a non-artistic household, his determination to become an artist led to early experiences as a professional dancer in 2007. The soon-to-be dance connoisseur was originally associated with the widely known Polish dance crew and studio called UDS. UDS were finalists of two popularized and televised Polish entertainment competitions entitled Got To Dance Poland and Poland’s Got Talent. The transition from a young and sprightly DJ to a globally recognized dancer was fueled by early performances and media attention in Poland. He later graduated from Maria Curie-Skłodowska University (UMCS) in Lublin with a degree from the Faculty of Law and Administration. With this educational background, he blends academic knowledge with dance expertise to oversee various workshops. By 2020, he founded CapCollective, a training initiative dedicated to both dance and la

Article continues below advertisement

Distinction in the Dance Industry

Understanding the competitive nature of dance, he continuously works to distinguish himself from his peers. His experiences in Poland set the foundation for an international career, leading him to the West Coast of America. Represented by Bloc Agency Los Angeles, a prestigious talent agency, he has collaborated with A-list celebrities and choreographed major brand campaigns. Additionally, he teaches at the iconic Millennium Dance Complex in LA. He plays a critical role in Chayanne’s tour, performing across Europe, Latin America, and the United States. His journey exemplifies how perseverance and passion fuel triumph in the competitive dance industry. Through mentorship and instruction, he continues to inspire emerging dancers worldwide, striving to transform industry standards.

Article continues below advertisement

A Journey from Challenge to Triumph

As expected, the road to success is filled with obstacles. He faced numerous challenges growing up in Poland’s post-communist society but remained steadfast in his pursuit of a dance career. Coming from a small city with limited opportunities, he worked tirelessly to develop his skills, compete internationally, and establish himself in Los Angeles. All the while, he successfully balanced law studies with a full-time dance career, proving his dedication to achieving his goals without compromising his academic aspirations. Through these experiences, he learned valuable lessons about persistence, hard work, and adaptability in an evolving industry. Surrounding himself with like-minded individuals helped foster his personal and professional growth. His career has since included collaborations with Dua Lipa and J. Cole, as well as partnerships with major brands such as Apple, Balmain, Panasonic, Puma, and Sony. Despite his commercial success, he remains committed to the belief that true artists prioritize passion over financial gain—because doing what you love defines success.

The Future is Bright for MEHOW

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.