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Home > Sports News > crime

Mexican Wrestler Arrested After 75-Year-Old Referee Dies Following Brutal 'Piledriver' Move

Photo of Hijo de Fishman. Screenshot of alleged piledriver move.
Source: @hijodefishman / Instagram / @8biteric / Twitter

Hido De Fishman is being charged with manslaughter for death of referee Gerardo German Pineda.

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Oct. 9 2026, Updated 11:33 a.m. ET

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A referee died in Hidalgo, Mexico, after wrestler Hijo de Fishman performed a move on him known as a double underhook piledriver, RadarOnline.com can report.

36-year-old Fishman was arrested and charged with manslaughter on Wednesday for the death of the 75-year-old wrestling veteran Gerardo German Pineda, also known as "El Búho."

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Pineda Was Left Unable To Get Up

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Photo of Gerardo German Pineda
Source: El Martinete Sinaloa / Facebook

The accident occurred during a match between Fishman and Mascara Sagrada.

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The incident took place in Mineral de la Reforma at an El Patron Espectaculos Lucha Libre match where Fishman was facing opponent Mascara Sagrada. He assaulted Pineda as part of the event with a move where the attacker bends the other person forward, placing their head in between their legs while hooking their arms before dropping to a sitting position, which concludes with the opponent hitting their head onto the mat.

Pineda was unresponsive, prompting the medical team to rush to the ring. He was later pronounced dead, which sparked an investigation.

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The Company Issues a Statement

Screenshot of statement released
Source: @el_patron_espectaculos / Instagram

El Patron Espectaculos Lucha Libre is an independent wrestling promotion and media production company.

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El Patron Espectaculos Lucha Libre released a statement on their Instagram confirming the tragedy.

"Our company is attentive to the developing situation and has arranged accompaniment and legal assistance for Hijo de Fishman, so that the corresponding process is carried out in accordance with the law and before the competent authorities," the statement read. "The lawyer and legal representative of the company maintains contact with the family of Mr. Gerardo Germán Pineda, 'El Búho,' and with his legal representatives, to handle the case in the best way and guarantee respect for all parties involved."

"We deeply regret the loss of a life and express our solidarity with his family, friends and colleagues in the wrestling business," the statement concluded.

The company declined to release further details as the legal process remains ongoing.

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Earlier Footage Shows a Move Done Correctly

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Source: Unsplash

The piledriver move has been banned by WWE for years.

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Several wrestlers over the years have suffered serious injuries from the move, in which they are held upside down vertically and only appear to be dropped on their heads. The move was banned in WWE for many years due to potential dangers.

Online video shows Fishman performing a bodyslam on Pineda earlier in the match, but appears to have been done safely as Pineda was moving afterwards. Footage of the actual piledriver has not surfaced.

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No Medical Personnel on Hand

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Photo of Hijo De Fishman
Source: @hijodefishman / Instagram

The event allegedly did not have its own medical staff or ambulance at the ready.

One user on X shared "The local reports are that Buho lay on the mat unmoving for minutes before anyone checked on him, thinking he was selling. There was reportedly no ambulance or medical personnel on hand; those are required for Hidalgo shows, and this card was running a bit under the radar."

Paramedics could only confirm Buho's passing upon arrival. The venue was reportedly shut down due to lack of necessary permits.

The investigation is still ongoing as authorities determine the circumstances surrounding the death and potential criminal liability.

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