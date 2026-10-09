Mexican Wrestler Arrested After 75-Year-Old Referee Dies Following Brutal 'Piledriver' Move

El Patron Espectaculos Lucha Libre released a statement on their Instagram confirming the tragedy.

"Our company is attentive to the developing situation and has arranged accompaniment and legal assistance for Hijo de Fishman, so that the corresponding process is carried out in accordance with the law and before the competent authorities," the statement read. "The lawyer and legal representative of the company maintains contact with the family of Mr. Gerardo Germán Pineda, 'El Búho,' and with his legal representatives, to handle the case in the best way and guarantee respect for all parties involved."

"We deeply regret the loss of a life and express our solidarity with his family, friends and colleagues in the wrestling business," the statement concluded.

The company declined to release further details as the legal process remains ongoing.