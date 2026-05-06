The actress recently wrapped filming on The Devil Wears Prada 2 alongside Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway, 31, reviving her role as icy magazine editor Miranda Priestly – a character long rumored to have been inspired by Wintour.

A spokesperson recently insisted there was no feud behind Streep's repeated absences from the gala, saying: "Meryl has been invited to the Met Gala for many years but has never attended. While she appreciates Vogue, Anna and her incredible imagination and stamina – it has never quite been her scene."

But one source close to the actress told us the explanation was "total bulls---" and claimed the official line was designed to avoid embarrassing Wintour publicly.

The insider added: "Meryl thinks the Met Gala is horrible. She sees it as a giant vanity parade for celebrities and influencers, and she has absolutely no desire to become part of it. The polite explanation is really covering because she respects Anna personally and does not want to offend her."