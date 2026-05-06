EXCLUSIVE: Meryl Streep's Met Lie Exposed — Oscar-Winner's Excuse For Dodging Anna Wintour's Vanity Fest Branded 'Total BS'
May 6 2026, Published 2:41 p.m. ET
Meryl Streep is being accused of hiding her real feelings about the Met Gala behind a polite public excuse – with insiders telling RadarOnline.com the Oscar winner privately loathes the annual celebrity spectacle and has no interest in stepping onto its famous red carpet.
Streep, 76, has never attended the New York fashion fundraiser despite receiving invitations for years from Vogue editor Anna Wintour, also 76, whose influence over the event has transformed it into one of the entertainment and fashion industries' biggest nights.
Met Gala Controversy
The actress recently wrapped filming on The Devil Wears Prada 2 alongside Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway, 31, reviving her role as icy magazine editor Miranda Priestly – a character long rumored to have been inspired by Wintour.
A spokesperson recently insisted there was no feud behind Streep's repeated absences from the gala, saying: "Meryl has been invited to the Met Gala for many years but has never attended. While she appreciates Vogue, Anna and her incredible imagination and stamina – it has never quite been her scene."
But one source close to the actress told us the explanation was "total bulls---" and claimed the official line was designed to avoid embarrassing Wintour publicly.
The insider added: "Meryl thinks the Met Gala is horrible. She sees it as a giant vanity parade for celebrities and influencers, and she has absolutely no desire to become part of it. The polite explanation is really covering because she respects Anna personally and does not want to offend her."
'Meryl Hated The Idea of Bezos Backing It'
The source added Streep was also uncomfortable with billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos becoming associated with this year's event by "paying his way" to becoming its co-chair.
"Meryl hated the idea of Bezos backing it," our insider added. "She already thinks the whole thing has drifted too far into billionaire branding and social media performance. That has only reinforced why she stays away."
Streep has previously spoken warmly about Wintour despite the endless comparisons between the editor and Miranda Priestly.
She said in April: "I was not interested in replicating her – I wanted to make my own person. And as I have gotten to know her over the years, I feel like, my Miranda is fully formed. And to the degree that she has evolved or changed or degraded in some way, it's my own creation."
Integrity in an Over-Sharing World
The Hollywood veteran also praised Wintour's famously guarded personality and resistance to oversharing online.
Streep added: "I don't think she's mysterious. I just think she has a thing that is out of Vogue right now, which is the integrity of her own life, her own space, her own self."
Streep also said: "And in the oversharing world, where everybody takes you to the bathroom with them before the event and shows you the getting ready and everything, I just love her reticence."
Meanwhile, Streep has also admitted she once feared Hollywood would discard her as she grew older.
Streep is regarded as one of Hollywood's greatest actresses, winning three Oscars across a career spanning five decades.
Reflecting on ageing during an interview, she said she believed every role could be her last because actresses of that age were rarely offered substantial parts then.
The actress added the industry made women feel their careers were finished once they reached middle age, despite audiences still embracing maturing performers onscreen.
She said: "I remember as I was hovering around 40, I thought each movie would be my last, really. And all the evidence of other 40-year-old women at that time – this is 27 years ago – would leave you to believe it was over."