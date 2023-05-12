Melanie Griffith Steps Out With Bruised Face and Hand in LA After Skin Cancer Battle
Movie star Melanie Griffith was spotted out and about in Beverly Hills, displaying bruises on one side of her face and left hand.
RadarOnline.com has learned the Pirates of Somalia actress, 65, paid a visit to the Melanie Grant skincare salon on Thursday and could be seen with visible marks following her spa appointment.
Griffith has been open about getting dermabrasion in the past, which can be used to treat or remove potentially precancerous patches as well as improve the quality of the skin.
This week, a makeup-free Griffith was photographed in LA sporting a trendy leather jacket, a beige long-sleeve, and white sweatpants in the images published by Daily Mail on Friday, completing her low-key ensemble with a pair of stylish retro-inspired sunglasses.
Her well-being has been a concern for pals who feared Griffith's skin cancer returned this year after the Working Girl actress was spotted with a fresh scar on her cheek.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, one person in her inner circle said, "she's had some issues with skin cancer in the not-too-distant past, and people around her worry she had a recurrence that required more surgery."
Florida-based Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who hasn't treated Griffith himself, previously told this website, "The odds are overwhelming that this type of surgery was for a skin cancer."
He said basal cell skin cancers are fortunately curable and account for 95 percent of all cases of the condition and can be easy for a surgeon to remove in the early stages.
The Hollywood superstar has been candid about her battle with skin cancer over the years, sharing a mirror selfie to document her healing process back in August 2018.
"Bandaged again after having dermabrasion, the final step to fix the now removed [basal] cell skin cancer," Griffith captioned her photo at the time. "If any of you have it, get it fixed. If you lay in the sun, are exposed to lots of sun, be CAREFUL."
Fans were glad to see that Griffith appeared to be in great spirits when she stepped out for the Boat Rocker & TeaTime Pictures screening of SLIP at NeueHouse Hollywood a few weeks ago on April 18, posing for a photo with daughter Dakota Johnson and fellow actress Olivia Wilde.