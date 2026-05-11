'Hypocrite' Melania Trump Gets Brutally Dragged for 'Offensive' Mother's Day Opinion Piece — 'She Insults Our Intelligence'

Instead of praise, the piece quickly became flooded with brutal criticism from readers who accused Melania of preaching from a position of privilege while many American families continue struggling financially during President Donald Trump's administration.

"Is this a joke??" one commenter asked, per Huffpost.

Another mocked the piece as so absurd it "seemed satirical," adding: "Maybe I opened the link to The Onion by mistake."

A third reader wrote: "What's next: an opinion piece on the contributions of immigrants to American society by Stephen Miller?"

Many readers said they clicked on the article solely to read the comment section, where reactions became increasingly personal and furious.

"We all know President Trump doesn't give a flying flip about mothers and their children," one person wrote.

Another blasted, "I am HIGHLY OFFENDED by the preachy, paternalistic, overbearing and arrogant tone of Melania Trump speaking to America's mothers in an Op Ed WE ALL KNOW she did not write! How disrespectful. How offensive! She insults our intelligence!"

"Disgusting hypocrite!!!!! While families are destroyed all around her, by her filthy husband," someone wrote.