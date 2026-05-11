'Hypocrite' Melania Trump Gets Brutally Dragged for 'Offensive' Mother's Day Opinion Piece — 'She Insults Our Intelligence'
May 11 2026, Published 12:42 p.m. ET
First lady Melania Trump is under fire after her Mother's Day opinion piece sparked a wave of backlash online, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Critics tore into the essay as "offensive," "tone-deaf," and wildly out of touch with the realities facing American mothers.
'Restore the Honor of Motherhood'
In the essay, published on May 9 in The Washington Post, Melania reflected on motherhood, feminism, and family values while urging Americans to "restore the honor of motherhood."
The first lady argued modern feminism had too often placed careers above family life, writing that the country needed "a new American model" that encouraged women to "lead boldly at work while also making family the cornerstone of our national future."
'Is This a Joke?'
Instead of praise, the piece quickly became flooded with brutal criticism from readers who accused Melania of preaching from a position of privilege while many American families continue struggling financially during President Donald Trump's administration.
"Is this a joke??" one commenter asked, per Huffpost.
Another mocked the piece as so absurd it "seemed satirical," adding: "Maybe I opened the link to The Onion by mistake."
A third reader wrote: "What's next: an opinion piece on the contributions of immigrants to American society by Stephen Miller?"
Many readers said they clicked on the article solely to read the comment section, where reactions became increasingly personal and furious.
"We all know President Trump doesn't give a flying flip about mothers and their children," one person wrote.
Another blasted, "I am HIGHLY OFFENDED by the preachy, paternalistic, overbearing and arrogant tone of Melania Trump speaking to America's mothers in an Op Ed WE ALL KNOW she did not write! How disrespectful. How offensive! She insults our intelligence!"
"Disgusting hypocrite!!!!! While families are destroyed all around her, by her filthy husband," someone wrote.
East Wing Backlash
The criticism intensified after Melania wrote she "constantly" challenges herself "as first lady, to think beyond the traditional responsibilities of the East Wing."
Readers quickly pointed out that the East Wing itself has become controversial amid reports surrounding President Trump's White House ballroom project.
"You might not have noticed, but there is no 'East Wing' anymore," one commenter sniped.
Another added: "Somebody should tell her the East Wing is no more."
Michael Wolff Claims Melania Has Become a 'Liability'
As backlash over Melania's Mother's Day essay continued to explode online, author and Trump biographer Michael Wolff also weighed in.
Speaking on The Daily Beast's Inside Trump's Head podcast, Wolff argued that Melania's rare statements and appearances often create more controversy than support.
"In the times that she has come out, that has not been good for them," he said.
"The Epstein thing, drawing attention to that. Her just peculiar attitude about everything... her strategic absences," Michael continued. "This is not good for them, and it's not necessarily controllable for them."
The author went on to speculate that Melania's motivations for speaking out now "could be dangerous for Donald Trump."
Podcast co-host Joanna Coles also blasted Melania's essay, arguing the piece lacked emotional depth and appeared poorly written.
"There are so many ghostwriters and speechwriters you could call to write something really moving and rousing," Coles said. "And yet, they've chosen to go the lazy route."
Wolff then questioned why The Washington Post chose to publish the essay at all, suggesting the newspaper may have believed the piece would ultimately "hang itself."