Meghan Markle
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's Plastic Surgery Rumors Explode as Top Doc Points to Duchess' 'Lifted Lids, Higher Crease and Sculpted Eyes' in Shocking Before-and-After Shift

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle shows many of the telltale signs of a blepharoplasty.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 25 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

"Diva Duchess" Meghan Markle's new Harper's Bazaar cover and photo spread showed the former royal looking distinctly different in the eye area, and it wasn't just due to her minimal makeup, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

A top Beverly Hills plastic surgeon compared the photos to Markle's 2022 cover of The Cut, and he immediately noticed a "striking change" in the eyelid and upper orbital region, suggesting she may have undergone a blepharoplasty.

Possible Blepharoplasty?

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Markle no longer has a 'heaviness' in her upper eyelids.

Dr. Raffi Hovsepian, who has not treated Markle, also reviewed photos of the former actress from 2019 to 2022 alongside those taken in 2025 and found that the "heaviness of her upper lids is no longer present."

Today, Markle's new magazine spread shows her "upper eyelid crease appears more defined, higher, and cleaner, while the skin between the crease and brow looks tighter and less hooded."

That's "very consistent" with the aesthetic outcome seen after upper blepharoplasty (eyelid surgery), Upper eyelid skin pinch technique, and conservative fat pad reduction," Dr. Hovsepian told RadarOnline.com.

'Brighter Eye Shape'

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Markle has a much more 'wide eyed' appearance today than she did in 2022.

"Meghan’s recent photos show a noticeably more lifted, defined, and open upper eyelid area compared to her 2022 images. The tighter skin, higher crease, and reduction in lateral hooding all align with the type of transformation we typically see after an upper blepharoplasty or surgical brow/eyelid rejuvenation," the triple-board-certified plastic surgeon continued.

"Her eye shape now appears brighter, more sculpted, and more refreshed, which is why the difference is so visible when compared to earlier years."

He explained: "There are also midface refinements, smoother under-eye transitions, and improved brow support that collectively enhance her overall look," he continues. "These changes are aesthetic, cohesive, and professionally executed — but undeniably noticeable when placed side-by-side."

Markle Doesn't 'Pay Attention' to Plastic Surgery Rumors

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: Game Show Network/YOUTUBE

Markle appeared bustier during her days as a briefcase girl on 'Deal or No Deal.'

Markle's noticeable difference in her eyelids resulted from her going mostly without eye makeup for her magazine spread.

In the past, the former actress was known for her heavy false eyelashes, which she's scaled back on using in recent years.

Markle has never directly commented on whether she's undergone plastic surgery, including speculation she's undergone one or more rhinoplasties as well as possible breast enhancement from her Deal or No Deal days that she may have had reversed.

In a 2015 interview with Porter magazine, she addressed rumors about cosmetic procedures by saying, "I don’t pay a lot of attention, frankly," to the whispers.

Au Natural

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: Jamie Kern Lima/Instagram

Markle went makeup free during an April podcast appearance.

While Markle may have gone relatively makeup-free for her Harper's Bazaar cover, which highlighted the change in her eye shape, she also went nearly bare-faced in her first podcast appearance, sitting down with pal Jamie Kern Lima in April.

The Los Angeles native was thrilled she didn't have to wipe away runny mascara when she got misty talking about how she's been writing emails to her two children, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, whom she shares with husband Prince Harry, for the kids to open them one day.

"That's making me emotional for them to be able to look back and go, 'Oh my gosh, she has loved us so much," Markle gushed before noting, "Oh, I wasn't expecting that one," about getting misty. She added, "This is why it's so nice not to have makeup on."

