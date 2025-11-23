Meghan Markle's Palace Meltdown: Duchess Slammed 'Prison-Like' Kensington Life, Envied Kate and Compared Windsor to a Russian Steppe

According to royal biographer Tom Quinn, the Duchess of Sussex found the modest Nottingham Cottage on the Kensington Palace grounds — assigned to her and Prince Harry after their marriage — deeply underwhelming.

The two-bedroom residence, long considered a cozy but humble space within the estate, quickly became a point of frustration for Meghan, now 44.

Quinn writes that Meghan was highly critical of the "small" cottage and at one stage described life at Kensington Palace as a "kind of prison".

While the residence has often been praised by insiders for its privacy and proximity to Kensington High Street, Quinn notes that once the "initial glamour" of royal life "wore off", the Duchess was left "horrified" by the daily routine of being driven to official engagements from the palace.