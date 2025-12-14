Royal Rift Deepens: Meghan Markle Has 'No Plans' to See Her Father as Thomas Fights for His Life After Leg Amputation

The 44-year-old Duchess, who has not seen her father since marrying Prince Harry in 2018, reportedly attempted to contact him after failing to reach him by phone or email. She has reportedly "reached out" by sending a hand-delivered letter, according to reports.

However, according to some outlets, Meghan is believed to feel that her father's ongoing relationship with the media — which she is thought to have addressed in her letter — makes any reconciliation unlikely.

The rift between Meghan and her father dates back to the days before her royal wedding, when Thomas worked with a paparazzi photographer near his home in Mexico to stage photographs of himself being measured for a suit. Shortly afterward, he suffered two heart attacks and was forced to cancel plans to attend the ceremony.