Royal Family Feud Explodes as Meghan Markle 'Gifts $300 Care Package to Fan Who Trashed Kate Middleton and Prince William'
June 2 2026, Published 1:50 p.m. ET
A Meghan Markle megafan known for his verbal attacks on members of the royal family appears to have scored a pricey haul of As Ever products from the Duchess herself, as he proudly unboxed the goodies in a video posted to X, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The controversial supporter, who goes by the handle The Notorious JTB, showed off the surprise package to followers, fueling fresh speculation about Markle's ties to some of her most outspoken defenders.
As Ever Gift Package and Handwritten Card
"The Duchess sent me a gift. I am not exaggerating when I say this was nowhere on my 2026 bingo card. Completely stunned. Completely grateful. Thank you, Meghan," JTB captioned his June 1 video.
He pulled out a handwritten card in Markle's infamous cursive penmanship with his initials on the envelope and her royal cipher at the top of the note.
It read: "Dear J. T., Thank you for the anniversary wishes! (and treats) for you to enjoy. As ever, Meghan," seemingly referring to her eighth wedding anniversary with Prince Harry on May 19, as the card had the month written in the upper right corner.
On the couple's anniversary, JT posted a photo of the pair kissing at their reception with the fawning caption, "Eight years later and this wedding photo is still hot AF. The chemistry between Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is undeniable. You know these two are still setting off smoke alarms."
Meghan Markle Megafan Received $300 Worth of As Ever Products
Inside the blue box were nearly $300 worth of goodies tor the Markle fan. It included the complete range of four As Ever scented candles, which retail for $64 each, jars of honey and dried flower sprinkles, a leather bookmark and the former cable TV actress's newest item, a "curated" book of matches.
Fellow die-hard Markle fans who call themselves members of the "Sussex Squad" were quick to congratulate JTB.
"I knew it was gonna happen. I predicted it, when I was chatting with a fellow Squaddie abt who, at the moment, in the Squad, which arch-defender of Meg/the Sussex family, was more deserving of an #AsEver giftbox. We both said you," one user wrote.
JT has shared numerous posts about how die-hard a Markle fan he is, including a December 2025 trip to her current hometown of Montecito, California, to visit the L.A. native's beloved Godmother's bookstore and eat at the restaurants she's visited in various interviews.
Meghan Markle Accused of Sending Gifts to 'Toxic' Fans
Critics in the comments were quick to point out that Markle appeared to be rewarding someone who has been a constant "bully" toward the royal family, especially Kate Middleton and Prince William.
"Further proof - as if we need it - That Markle, for all of her lectures about social media, sends gifts to most of her toxic fans," one person observed.
A second alleged, "Thank you for exposing that Meghan indeed is aware of the bullies and harassers of the RF."
'Mediocre' Kate Middleton and 'Lazy Willy'
JTB has used his X account to trash the royal family, while seeming to have particular venom for the Princess of Wales.
"This video perfectly captures the mediocrity that is Kate Middleton. 20 years in and still no identity. Her fans and the media continue to prop her up," one post sneered about the princess's two-day tour of Italy as part of her early years project.
He has also posted material referring to William and Middleton as "Lazy Willy and Kitty."