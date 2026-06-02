Royal Family Feud Explodes as Meghan Markle 'Gifts $300 Care Package to Fan Who Trashed Kate Middleton and Prince William'

"The Duchess sent me a gift. I am not exaggerating when I say this was nowhere on my 2026 bingo card. Completely stunned. Completely grateful. Thank you, Meghan," JTB captioned his June 1 video.

He pulled out a handwritten card in Markle's infamous cursive penmanship with his initials on the envelope and her royal cipher at the top of the note.

It read: "Dear J. T., Thank you for the anniversary wishes! (and treats) for you to enjoy. As ever, Meghan," seemingly referring to her eighth wedding anniversary with Prince Harry on May 19, as the card had the month written in the upper right corner.

On the couple's anniversary, JT posted a photo of the pair kissing at their reception with the fawning caption, "Eight years later and this wedding photo is still hot AF. The chemistry between Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is undeniable. You know these two are still setting off smoke alarms."