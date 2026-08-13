EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Snub' by David Foster Claims Dismissed by Close Friends

Footage showed ex-Suits actress Markle extending an arm toward Foster, 76, as he apparently walked past her before posing alongside wife Katharine McPhee, 42 – quickly prompting online claims the 16-time Grammy winner had deliberately ignored the duchess.

But close friends of Foster's have insisted there was no tension between the longtime friends and said the fleeting moment was being interpreted without its wider context.

One such insider claimed to Radar: "There was absolutely nothing deliberate about that moment. David simply didn't register that Meghan was reaching out toward him as he moved into position for the photographs. He wasn't consciously walking past her, ignoring her or trying to create some kind of uncomfortable scene in front of the cameras.

"What the short clip doesn't show is everything that happened beforehand. David had already welcomed Harry and Meghan properly, and there had been a very warm exchange between them. By the time they reached the red carpet, nobody involved felt there was some unresolved greeting that needed to happen again."