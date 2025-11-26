EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Accused of Exercising 'Total Editorial Control' Over Harper's Bazaar Cover Story — As Critics Savage it as 'Brown-Nosing Fiction Disguised as Barely-There Journalism'

Markle says in the piece about growing up pretending to be a TV host for her friends: "I had the personality type of 'I can help coordinate, I can help organize, and I can facilitate.' I think I'm probably the same now."

"I don't like things that feel overly realized," the ex-royal says. "If you overwork the dough, it's not going to rise."

A former media strategist who has worked on celebrity profiles said, "It read like the world's most expensive LinkedIn bio. Either Harper's caved to her demand to edit this, or the writer is in love with her. Or Meghan paid for an advertorial."

The Bazaar profile features Markle gloating to kids over the fact she has reached a 90-day Duolingo streak, and describing herself as being obsessed with being "the smart one" in childhood. She also positions her approach to motherhood as a scholarly discipline, saying she had made it "a study, using books and apps."

Markle also speaks at great length about her Goop copycat brand, As Ever, linking it to jam-making with her children and telling Greenidge, "I hope they see the value of being brave. They saw it when the jam was just a pot on the stove, bubbling."

One fashion source moaned: "It's like a Hallmark card Meghan has written to herself."

Critics also noted the emphasis the piece gives to Markle insisting her marriage is perfect – despite constant rumors she and her husband, Prince Harry, are hurtling towards divorce and have spent months leading separate professional and personal lives.

Markle says about Harry in the piece: "No one in the world loves me more than him, so I know he's always going to make sure that he has my back." She adds Harry, 41 – who she cloyingly calls 'H' – sees media coverage she wouldn't and possesses "childlike wonder and playfulness."

A former royal aide said: "It is classic Meghan. It's like reading about someone writing fan fiction about their own husband."

A publishing executive source said: "The level of control she wanted for her Vogue piece was compared to Beyoncé levels. But she's not Beyoncé. She wants to approve the writer, the photographer, the placement of her pages – everything. She goes on all the time about being authentic, but she's anything but."

But an insider said Markle had failed to totally effectively edit her comments for the Bazaar piece. At one point in the profile, a house manager at a friend's empty New York home announces the arrival of "Meghan, Duchess of Sussex" as she enters the room – despite no one being there.

Greenidge's piece said: "We're in a grand brownstone on the Upper East Side that belongs to one of Meghan's friends. When I enter, the house manager announces, 'Meghan, Duchess of Sussex,' even though we appear to be the only other two people in the house."