'Smash' Star Megan Hilty's Pregnant Sister, Niece & Brother-In-Law Dead Following Plane Crash

Smash star Megan Hilty’s sister, brother-in-law, and niece passed away over the weekend following a tragic plane crash in Washington state, Radar has learned.

Lauren Hilty, her husband Ross Mickel, and their daughter, Remy, were reportedly three of the ten victims killed on Sunday after the Whidbey Island floatplane they were passengers on crashed into Puget Sound nearly 30 miles outside of Seattle.