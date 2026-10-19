EXCLUSIVE: Megan Fox Mauled Over Adult Site-Linked Content Plan
Oct. 19 2026, Published 2:40 p.m. ET
Megan Fox is facing questions over her decision to launch a paid-content platform alongside the co-creator of O-lyFans, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 40-year-old Transformers actress has partnered with entrepreneur Tim Stokely to establish a presence on Subs.com, where subscribers will receive exclusive photographs, videos, and posts.
Megan Fox Joins New Platform
Fox will also become a co-owner of the platform, giving her a role beyond that of a celebrity content creator.
Announcing the partnership, Fox declared: "Women have spent decades being told that visibility is power while someone else owns the platform, the audience or the image. I'm interested in what happens when women own all three."
The move places Fox alongside a growing number of celebrities exploring subscription-based content, although her announcement does not establish whether her material will be sexually explicit.
The association with Stokely nevertheless introduces an adult-industry connection to the project, given his role in creating O-lyFans, which became widely associated with sexually explicit subscription content.
Megan Fox Seeks Greater Control Over Her Image
Fox has frequently spoken about the pressures of maintaining a public image, particularly after achieving international recognition through the Transformers franchise.
Her latest venture appears designed to give her greater authority over how that image is presented, distributed, and monetized.
Stokely described the collaboration as an opportunity to reshape the relationship between celebrities and their audiences.
He said: "Megan understands this shift from a perspective very few people can. She became globally famous before talent had the tools to own their audiences or control their distribution."
Stokely added: "Megan isn't simply launching a page on Subs. She has a seat at the table and is helping us build the platform."
The arrangement means Fox will participate in developing the business rather than simply supplying photographs and videos to paying subscribers.
However, the announcement leaves unanswered questions about the precise nature of the content she intends to publish and how the platform will distinguish itself from established subscription services.
'No, I Need to Be N-ked This Day'
Fox previously acknowledged struggling with the public persona imposed upon her during her early Hollywood career.
Speaking to a publication, she said: "For so long I was rejecting being famous and rejecting whatever this image was that was sort of hung on me, this person I was supposed to be. And so for a long time, I ran from fashion and lived in nothing but sweatpants or workout clothes and never wanted to express myself."
The movie star, who was married to actor Brian Austin Green from 2010 until 2021, has since experimented with different approaches to fashion and self-expression.
She also acknowledged the contradictions involved in deciding how much of herself to reveal publicly.
Fox said: "I'm just experimenting now with being in really oversize pieces or being in things that are just not as necessarily revealing. But then there's a part of me that's like, 'No, I need to be n-ked this day.'"
Hollywood Insider Warns of Backlash
A Hollywood insider explained: "The problem for Megan is that the moment you announce a business partnership with someone who helped create O-lyFans, people are inevitably going to make assumptions about what you're planning to sell.
"She might see this as an opportunity to take ownership of her image and build something empowering, but there are critics online mauling her as they see it as another Hollywood celebrity attempting to cash in on the adult-content economy. That's a difficult association to escape, regardless of what she actually intends to publish.
"Megan has spent years talking about how uncomfortable she felt being sexualized by Hollywood, so this is also striking some people as a surprising direction. The obvious criticism is that she's now potentially monetizing the very image she previously struggled to escape. Her argument would presumably be that there's an enormous difference between having that image imposed upon you and choosing how to present yourself, but not everyone will necessarily accept that distinction."
The insider noted, "Having Tim Stokely involved is inevitably going to make this controversial because O-lyFans has such a strong association with adult entertainment. Even if Megan's content turns out to be entirely conventional, the connection alone could dominate the conversation. The challenge will be persuading people to judge the venture on what it actually offers rather than what they assume it represents."
But the insider admitted: "The irony is that any controversy surrounding the O-lyFans connection could end up being extremely valuable publicity. Megan has always attracted attention, and the suggestion that she might be moving into a more provocative form of content creation will inevitably generate curiosity. "The real test will be whether that curiosity translates into paying subscribers and whether she can build a sustainable business without relying on the assumptions surrounding her image."