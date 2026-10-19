EXCLUSIVE: Megan Fox Mauled Over Adult Site-Linked Content Plan

Megan Fox is facing questions over her decision to launch a paid-content platform alongside the co-creator of O-lyFans, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The 40-year-old Transformers actress has partnered with entrepreneur Tim Stokely to establish a presence on Subs.com, where subscribers will receive exclusive photographs, videos, and posts.

Article continues below advertisement

Megan Fox Joins New Platform

Source: MEGA Fox faces backlash for launching a paid-content platform with O-lyFans co-creator Tim Stokely.

Fox will also become a co-owner of the platform, giving her a role beyond that of a celebrity content creator. Announcing the partnership, Fox declared: "Women have spent decades being told that visibility is power while someone else owns the platform, the audience or the image. I'm interested in what happens when women own all three." The move places Fox alongside a growing number of celebrities exploring subscription-based content, although her announcement does not establish whether her material will be sexually explicit. The association with Stokely nevertheless introduces an adult-industry connection to the project, given his role in creating O-lyFans, which became widely associated with sexually explicit subscription content.

Article continues below advertisement

Megan Fox Seeks Greater Control Over Her Image

Source: MEGA Fox argued women deserved control over their image, audience and platform.

Fox has frequently spoken about the pressures of maintaining a public image, particularly after achieving international recognition through the Transformers franchise. Her latest venture appears designed to give her greater authority over how that image is presented, distributed, and monetized. Stokely described the collaboration as an opportunity to reshape the relationship between celebrities and their audiences. He said: "Megan understands this shift from a perspective very few people can. She became globally famous before talent had the tools to own their audiences or control their distribution." Stokely added: "Megan isn't simply launching a page on Subs. She has a seat at the table and is helping us build the platform." The arrangement means Fox will participate in developing the business rather than simply supplying photographs and videos to paying subscribers. However, the announcement leaves unanswered questions about the precise nature of the content she intends to publish and how the platform will distinguish itself from established subscription services.

Article continues below advertisement

'No, I Need to Be N-ked This Day'

Source: MEGA The actress said she was experimenting with fashion, from oversized looks to revealing outfits.

Fox previously acknowledged struggling with the public persona imposed upon her during her early Hollywood career. Speaking to a publication, she said: "For so long I was rejecting being famous and rejecting whatever this image was that was sort of hung on me, this person I was supposed to be. And so for a long time, I ran from fashion and lived in nothing but sweatpants or workout clothes and never wanted to express myself." The movie star, who was married to actor Brian Austin Green from 2010 until 2021, has since experimented with different approaches to fashion and self-expression. She also acknowledged the contradictions involved in deciding how much of herself to reveal publicly. Fox said: "I'm just experimenting now with being in really oversize pieces or being in things that are just not as necessarily revealing. But then there's a part of me that's like, 'No, I need to be n-ked this day.'"

Hollywood Insider Warns of Backlash

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Source: MEGA The business' success may depend on turning public curiosity into paying subscribers.