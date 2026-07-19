EXCLUSIVE: Megan Fox Left Feeling 'Dirty, Objectified and Devastated' By Ex Brian Austin Green's New Revelation About Their Marriage
July 19 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Megan Fox is said to have been left feeling "dirty, objectified and devastated" after her former husband Brian Austin Green publicly reflected on their marriage by saying it had been built primarily on physical attraction.
Sources also told RadarOnline.com the actress, 40, was "deeply hurt" by her ex's candid remarks.
Megan Furious Over Brian's Remarks
Green, 52, made the comments during the July 11 episode of the I Do, Part 2 podcast while discussing the lessons he learned from the collapse of his marriage to Fox.
The former couple met while filming Hope & Faith in 2004, married in 2010 and share three sons – Noah, Bodhi and Journey – before Fox filed for divorce in November 2020.
Green is now engaged to Dancing with the Stars professional Sharna Burgess, with whom he shares son Zane, while Fox recently welcomed daughter Saga Blade with MGK, aka Machine Gun Kelly.
A source close to Fox told us: "Megan was shocked to hear Brian reduce such a huge chapter of their lives to physical attraction. From her perspective, it made their marriage sound shallow and left her feeling dirty, objectified and devastated. She gave years of her life to that relationship, raised a family with him and doesn't believe it's fair for him to frame it in those terms."
The insider added: "She understands people grow and learn from failed relationships, but she wishes Brian had spoken more carefully. Hearing him suggest their marriage began and ended because of physical chemistry felt dismissive of everything they experienced together. It reopened old wounds she thought had long since healed."
Brian's Brutal Marriage Admission
Speaking on the podcast, Green reflected on how his outlook on relationships had changed following his divorce from Fox.
He said: "My ex and I were together for almost 15 years. We were married for almost 10 years, and I led with physical attraction."
Explaining his earlier relationships often began with similar chemistry rather than emotional compatibility, he added: "First, I'd be physically attracted to somebody and then sort of build a relationship around that."
Green said becoming divorced and raising three children prompted him to reassess his approach to love.
He added: "I was divorced, which I didn't expect. I had three kids, was a single parent, and I knew that I didn't want to repeat things that I had done. So I went through all sorts of therapy and all sorts of things to really figure out what it was that I brought into a relationship."
Sharna Changed His View Of Love
The actor also credited Burgess with helping him discover a healthier foundation for romance. He gushed: "I genuinely believe that you need to be friends with someone first."
Recalling the early days of their relationship, Green added: "We were really, really good, easy, natural friends to begin with. Then we realized, in being physical, that we really worked well together, and then it became the relationship."
He continued: "When you start from a place of a genuine connection with someone, then you're not so concerned about whether they are truly into you or not. Because you guys are already speaking to each other in a very transparent way."
Green also said: "Sharna and I talked about our best qualities and our worst qualities together. We sort of put it all out on the table. For us, it was pretty apparent then, like, 'Oh, hey, we should stick with us. This seems to be working.'"
Reflecting on relationships driven largely by physical attraction, he said: "Your approach to a relationship is the best way to know if it's just a purely physical connection. That's only going to last for so long that you're going to get to a point where you go, 'I can't stand that other person.' So they're not hot to me anymore."
Elsewhere, Green described what he now values most in his current relationship, saying: "To me, a healthy relationship... everything's open."