EXCLUSIVE: Megan Fox Left Feeling 'Dirty, Objectified and Devastated' By Ex Brian Austin Green's New Revelation About Their Marriage

Green, 52, made the comments during the July 11 episode of the I Do, Part 2 podcast while discussing the lessons he learned from the collapse of his marriage to Fox.

The former couple met while filming Hope & Faith in 2004, married in 2010 and share three sons – Noah, Bodhi and Journey – before Fox filed for divorce in November 2020.

Green is now engaged to Dancing with the Stars professional Sharna Burgess, with whom he shares son Zane, while Fox recently welcomed daughter Saga Blade with MGK, aka Machine Gun Kelly.

A source close to Fox told us: "Megan was shocked to hear Brian reduce such a huge chapter of their lives to physical attraction. From her perspective, it made their marriage sound shallow and left her feeling dirty, objectified and devastated. She gave years of her life to that relationship, raised a family with him and doesn't believe it's fair for him to frame it in those terms."

The insider added: "She understands people grow and learn from failed relationships, but she wishes Brian had spoken more carefully. Hearing him suggest their marriage began and ended because of physical chemistry felt dismissive of everything they experienced together. It reopened old wounds she thought had long since healed."