What ALL Meg Ryan Fans Are Saying About Actress' Appearance As She Recreates 'When Harry Met Sally' Orgasm Scene With Billy Crystal

Meg Ryan is back to spice things up again. The 63-year-old actress has made a stunning return in a new Super Bowl ad for Hellmann's Mayonnaise, wowing fans as she revived her legendary orgasm scene from When Harry Met Sally, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: MEGA Ryan was featured alongside her former co-star Crystal for the 2025 Super Bowl commercial for Hellmann's mayonnaise.

The new commercial showed Ryan sitting across from her former co-star Billy Crystal, 76, at the iconic New York diner where the two filmed the scene for the 1989 hit. Ryan ruled the rom-com scene in the '80s and '90s, with hits like Sleepless in Seattle and You've Got Mail. Lately, she's taken a step back, focusing on smaller dramas and even directing – but fans are begging to see more of her classic charm.

Source: MEGA Fans were excited to see Ryan in the new ad and said they missed seeing her on their screens.

One person commented on a reshared clip of the ad: "She still looks gorgeous, why can't she make more films? No one has replaced her yet." A second asked: "Meg, where you been? We miss you. Come back to making fun movies again please." This person had a good idea: 'Why on earth was there never a sequel to ... When Harry Met Sally? Come on people. We get 100 Batmans but only one Harry Met Sally?'

The ad showed Ryan looking as glamorous as ever with shoulder-length blonde hair and natural makeup tat accentuated her blue eyes. Dressed in a black top for the lunch date, she sat across from an equally-suave Crystal wearing a white knitted sweater.

The ad started with Crystal telling Ryan: "I can't believe they let us back in this place." When Ryan questioned why and joked, "Nobody remembers that," Crystal playfully replied, "Well..." – referencing her iconic scene from the movie.

The two then took a bite of their sandwiches, which were loaded up with everything except mayonnaise, as Ryan insinuated hers wasn't satisfactory. She told Crystal it "wasn't doing it" for her, adding how she felt "nothing" before Crystal replied, "Well, we can't have that."

She then picked up the Hellmann's bottle from the table, spread it on the bread, and took another bite – clearly enjoying it this time. Ryan then began to recreate her orgasm scene from the classic film as a worried Crystal questioned what was happening.

Source: MEGA Ryan took a years-long break from Hollywood after rising to fame in the '80s and '90s.

As Ryan continued to let out a few "mm's," Crystal leaned back in his chair and joked: "Here we go. Mhm. Ut-oh. Oh boy. This one's real." The actress then dipped her head back and yelled out words of excitement before "finishing" the bit with loud breaths and messy hair. Crystal joked to the other diners, saying: "Lunch and a show, eh? How 'bout that?" as Ryan responded, "Now THAT is a sandwich."

The Super Bowl commercial ended with Sydney Sweeney, 27, sitting at a nearby table. She joked to the waiter: "I'll have what she's having." A slogan for Hellmann's appeared on the screen, reading: "It hits the spot," as Crystal joked: "I'm competing with a condiment."

Ryan stepped out of the Hollywood spotlight for a chunk of time, making a comeback in the 2023 romantic comedy What Happens Later. What Happens Later marked Ryan's first film since her directorial debut with 2015's Ithaca, and her return to romantic comedies after nearly 15 years – since 2009's Serious Moonlight.

Source: MEGA Ryan took a break from Hollywood to 'experience other parts' of life, including being a mom to her two kids.