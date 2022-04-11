Meet Stirling Cooper, The World's #1 Sex Coach For Men

The #1 sex coach in the world for men, Stirling Cooper, serves as one of the best examples of one such talent, who since the beginning chose the “unconventional” path to success by being an incredible straight male escort, adult film star, and now a sex and intimacy coach to men all over the world.

The Australian pornographic actor, who is an award-winning personality and “performer” in the industry over the years, has gained immense popularity in the industry, and thus today, he has been leveraging the same to improve the sex lives of men worldwide as the #1 sex coach.

Beginning his career in porn in 2017, shooting for small studios in Melbourne, Australia, little did he know then that life would indeed present him with outstanding opportunities for him to flourish his career in the industry as a porn star. He had started his journey in Australia, moved to the UK to make it huge in the British porn industry, shot for numerous studios throughout 2017 such as the notorious Fake Taxi, Dorcel, and many more, and gained much momentum and recognition at the beginning of 2018 when he shot his first scene for Brazzers and after that was flown out to Budapest, Hungary to shoot for other MindGeek brands such as Babes.