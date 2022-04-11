Meet Stirling Cooper, The World's #1 Sex Coach For Men
Helping men fulfill their partner’s sexual desires, make way for the #1 sex coach for men in the world, Stirling Cooper.
He has been passionately transforming men’s sex lives with his mastered techniques and expertise in the “bedroom.”
There are tons of talented beings in the world, working across different fields, but do all of them go ahead in becoming prominent names in their industry? Only a few among them manage to do that, and those who do thrive off of their pure skills, love for their work, and their hunger to keep mastering their craft to become a more refined talent in their chosen niches.
The #1 sex coach in the world for men, Stirling Cooper, serves as one of the best examples of one such talent, who since the beginning chose the “unconventional” path to success by being an incredible straight male escort, adult film star, and now a sex and intimacy coach to men all over the world.
The Australian pornographic actor, who is an award-winning personality and “performer” in the industry over the years, has gained immense popularity in the industry, and thus today, he has been leveraging the same to improve the sex lives of men worldwide as the #1 sex coach.
Beginning his career in porn in 2017, shooting for small studios in Melbourne, Australia, little did he know then that life would indeed present him with outstanding opportunities for him to flourish his career in the industry as a porn star. He had started his journey in Australia, moved to the UK to make it huge in the British porn industry, shot for numerous studios throughout 2017 such as the notorious Fake Taxi, Dorcel, and many more, and gained much momentum and recognition at the beginning of 2018 when he shot his first scene for Brazzers and after that was flown out to Budapest, Hungary to shoot for other MindGeek brands such as Babes.
He stayed in Europe for several months working between Budapest, Hungary, and Prague, the Czech Republic, building a lot of momentum and gaining tremendous experience after being cast by big names like Rocco Siffredi and the FakeHub Network.
He took his next big step in the porn industry when he moved to the US and was soon picked up by Kink.com as one of their regular male talents. From his first year in the US itself, he had begun achieving awards, which led him to become one of the most respected, reliable, and sought-after male performers in the industry, and his career in the US continues to flourish.
Since then, Stirling Cooper has shot for all the preeminent brands in the Adult Entertainment Industry such as Evil Angel, Naughty America, Brazzers, Babes, Digital Playground, Reality Kings, TeamSkeet, Kink, New Sensations, Wicked, HardX, EroticaX, ScoreGroup, Penthouse, Hustler, PureTaboo, Zero Tolerance, Bellesa, LustCinema, Devils Films, MissaX, and PervCity.
Speaking about his life prior to porn, Stirling Cooper says that he had spent several years in Australia working as a High-Class Male Companion where he would ‘service’ wealthy businesswomen and fulfill their hot fantasies. He was also involved in the Swinging scene and the PUA scene. Now, the passionate man uses his wealth of experience as a professional sex machine to teach men how to improve their own sex lives, and through his YouTube channel(https://www.youtube.com/c/StirlingCooper/featured), he also helps enlighten men on the virtues of living an unapologetically masculine life.
