McMayhem: Florida McDonald's Worker Accused of Shooting at Customers After Drive-Thru Complaint
Police in Florida say a McDonald’s employee was arrested after customers got more than they bargained for when ordering a late-night meal, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Around 1 AM on June 14, officers in Lakeland were called to a shooting at a local McDonald’s. According to law enforcement officials, the worker allegedly fired at the customers' vehicle after chasing them down when they said their order was wrong, Front Page Detectives reported.
Investigators said the incident started when the customers complained about their order, causing the employee, 22-year-old Chassidy Gardner, to throw a drink at them as they were leaving the drive-thru.
According to surveillance footage shared by police, two of the customers exited their vehicle and opened the drive-thru window. They then, footage shows, started throwing drinks at Gardner, who allegedly armed herself with a handgun, according to police.
The customers left the drive-thru, but Gardner headed outside with her gun and fired at the vehicle as it was pulling out of the parking lot, authorities said.
The vehicle was struck at least one time.
Police released two surveillance videos from the store.
One shows the incident at the drive-thru window, and the second reveals Gardner walking outside and returning to the restaurant with the gun in hand.
Gardner was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said.
The McDonald’s employee handbook does not mention weapons inside restaurants, but WOFL reported that the company abides by state and local laws.
In Florida, gun owners do not need a permit to purchase a firearm, a registration for a firearm, a license to own a firearm, or a permit to carry a rifle.
However, handguns require permits to carry.