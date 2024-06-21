Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News

McMayhem: Florida McDonald's Worker Accused of Shooting at Customers After Drive-Thru Complaint

Florida McDonald's Employee Arrested After Fight Over Wrong Order: Cops
Source: Lakeland Police Department; Unsplash

Chassidy Gardner argued with the customers at the drive-thru window and then threw a drink at them as they were leaving the drive thru, police said.

By:

Jun. 21 2024, Published 3:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Police in Florida say a McDonald’s employee was arrested after customers got more than they bargained for when ordering a late-night meal, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Around 1 AM on June 14, officers in Lakeland were called to a shooting at a local McDonald’s. According to law enforcement officials, the worker allegedly fired at the customers' vehicle after chasing them down when they said their order was wrong, Front Page Detectives reported.

Article continues below advertisement
Florida McDonald's Employee Arrested After Fight Over Wrong Order: Cops
Source: Unsplash

The incident started when the customers reportedly complained about their order being wrong, police said.

Investigators said the incident started when the customers complained about their order, causing the employee, 22-year-old Chassidy Gardner, to throw a drink at them as they were leaving the drive-thru.

According to surveillance footage shared by police, two of the customers exited their vehicle and opened the drive-thru window. They then, footage shows, started throwing drinks at Gardner, who allegedly armed herself with a handgun, according to police.

Florida McDonald's Employee Arrested After Fight Over Wrong Order: Cops
Source: UNSPLASH

Surveillance footage showed the employee leaving the store with a gun in hand, authorities said.

The customers left the drive-thru, but Gardner headed outside with her gun and fired at the vehicle as it was pulling out of the parking lot, authorities said.

The vehicle was struck at least one time.

Article continues below advertisement
Florida McDonald's Employee Arrested After Fight Over Wrong Order: Cops
Source: MEGA

Gardner shot at the vehicle as it left the McDonald's parking lot, hitting it one time, police said.

MORE ON:
NEWS

Police released two surveillance videos from the store.

One shows the incident at the drive-thru window, and the second reveals Gardner walking outside and returning to the restaurant with the gun in hand.

Article continues below advertisement
Florida McDonald's Employee Arrested After Fight Over Wrong Order: Cops
Source: UNSPLASH

Gardner was arrested and charged with aggravated assault after the incident, police said.

Gardner was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

The McDonald’s employee handbook does not mention weapons inside restaurants, but WOFL reported that the company abides by state and local laws.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

In Florida, gun owners do not need a permit to purchase a firearm, a registration for a firearm, a license to own a firearm, or a permit to carry a rifle.

However, handguns require permits to carry.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.