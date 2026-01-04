EXCLUSIVE: Ghislaine Maxwell Tried to Recruit Paris Hilton for Epstein's Sick Sex Ring – Because the Teenage Hollywood Heiress 'Seemed a Bit Naughty at the Time'

But the blond heiress reportedly caught the attention of Maxwell – now notorious for recruiting sweet young things for Epstein's sick pleasure – at a party, according to music composer Christopher Mason.

In the 2020 docuseries Surviving Jeffrey Epstein, Mason said a friend was in the Big Apple with Maxwell, who was "scouring" the city for "younger girls to go on dates with Jeffrey."

"Ghislaine said, 'Oh my God, who's that?' and was looking at this pretty, young, sort of teenage girl," Mason reportedly recalled in the docuseries.