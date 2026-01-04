EXCLUSIVE: Ghislaine Maxwell Tried to Recruit Paris Hilton for Epstein's Sick Sex Ring – Because the Teenage Hollywood Heiress 'Seemed a Bit Naughty at the Time'
Jan. 4 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly targeted Paris Hilton for s-- creep Jeffrey Epstein's harem, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Hollywood It Girl was still in her teens when she was photographed with the now disgraced British socialite at a New York City fashion bash on September 18, 2000. At the time, the reality TV series The Simple Life had yet to launch Hilton and her friend Nicole Richie to international stardom.
Hilton Catches Maxwell's Attention
But the blond heiress reportedly caught the attention of Maxwell – now notorious for recruiting sweet young things for Epstein's sick pleasure – at a party, according to music composer Christopher Mason.
In the 2020 docuseries Surviving Jeffrey Epstein, Mason said a friend was in the Big Apple with Maxwell, who was "scouring" the city for "younger girls to go on dates with Jeffrey."
"Ghislaine said, 'Oh my God, who's that?' and was looking at this pretty, young, sort of teenage girl," Mason reportedly recalled in the docuseries.
Hilton Doesn't 'Remember' Meeting Maxwell
"And she said, 'Do you know her?' My friend said, 'Yes, she's called Paris Hilton.' And Ghislaine said, 'God, she'd be perfect for Jeffrey. Could you introduce us?'"
Mason added: "At the time, it seemed a bit naughty."
Hilton, now 44 and the mother of two young children with husband Carter Reum, rejected the idea that she'd ever get snared in Epstein's web.
Referring to Maxwell, she said in an interview: "I don't even remember ever meeting her. I'm such a good clickbait name."
It wasn't until five years after Hilton was snapped with now 63-year-old Maxwell that authorities launched a criminal investigation of Epstein following accusations of sexual abuse by underage girls.
In 2008, Epstein took a deal and pleaded guilty to charges of procuring a child for prostitution and of soliciting a prostitute. He served a 13-month prison sentence.
In July 2019, the once high-flying financier was arrested on charges of trafficking dozens of minors between 2002 and 2005 in New York and Florida. He pleaded not guilty to one count of s-- trafficking of minors and one count of conspiracy to engage in s-- trafficking of minors.
The next month, Epstein, 66, died by suicide in a jail cell in New York City's Metropolitan Correctional Center.
In 2021, Maxwell was found guilty of s-- trafficking and was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2022. She's serving her sentence at a minimum-security facility in Bryan, Texas.