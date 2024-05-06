Maxine Waters Warns That Donald Trump Supporters Are Allegedly Plotting Violent Attack if Ex-President Loses 2024 Race
Democratic U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters raised the alarm about Donald Trump supporters allegedly plotting to stage a violent attack if the presumed Republican 2024 presidential nominee loses the upcoming election, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The congresswoman from California was a guest on MSNBC's The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart when the host asked whether she believed Trump when he told The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel last week that he would accept the results of the race.
"Well, first of all, you can't trust anything that Donald Trump has to say," Waters replied. She said that if Trump loses, "he's going to say that it was fraud."
"He still has not accepted what happened in the last presidential election," she continued, "And so, we have to be very concerned about a former president of the United States talking about attacking his own country, talking about perhaps a blood bath. Talking about perhaps there's gonna be trouble."
"We should take him seriously," Waters asserted. "This man does not believe in the Constitution. He wants to be a dictator."
Capehart pointed out that in a recent Time interview, Trump said that he would abide by constitutional term limits if elected.
"Trump says in that Time interview that he would not seek to overturn or ignore the Constitution's prohibition on a third term," he said. "Should the American people believe that? Do you believe that?”
“No. Absolutely not,” Waters replied decisively. “As I said, you can’t believe anything that Donald Trump has to say. Donald Trump will do any and everything that he can possibly get away with. He does not at all support the Constitution of the United States of America. This is a man who we better be careful about.”
She went on to emphasize the need for the government to tell the public "what our country is going to do to protect us from [Trump]."
"And I tell you what I’m going to do," she went on. "I’m going to ask the Justice Department and I’m going to ask the president to tell us what they are going to do to protect this country against violence if he loses."
"I want to know about all of those right-wing organizations that he’s connected with who are training up in the hills somewhere and targeting, you know, what communities they’re going to attack," Waters warned. "We need to know now — given that he’s telling us that there’s going to be violence if he loses — we need to know what his plan is and how we’re going to be protected."
Rep. Robert Garcia, another Congressional member from California, also appeared on Sunday's MSNBC show and agreed with Waters' stance.
"The congresswoman is absolutely correct," he told Capehart. "Make no mistake and let's be crystal clear. If Donald Trump gets reelected, there is no doubt that he will try to stay in office beyond his four-year term."
"He will destroy this country, our democracy, he'll change the way we run elections, he'll attack secretaries of state, and he'll do everything he can in his power to stay in office," Garcia continued.
"The country that we know of today, we will no longer have. It's sobering, it's scary, but we have to take it seriously."