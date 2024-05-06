Maxine Waters Warns That Donald Trump Supporters Are Allegedly Plotting Violent Attack if Ex-President Loses 2024 Race

The congresswoman from California was a guest on MSNBC's The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart when the host asked whether she believed Trump when he told The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel last week that he would accept the results of the race.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters raised the alarm about Donald Trump supporters allegedly plotting to stage a violent attack if the presumed Republican 2024 presidential nominee loses the upcoming election, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"Well, first of all, you can't trust anything that Donald Trump has to say," Waters replied. She said that if Trump loses, "he's going to say that it was fraud."

"He still has not accepted what happened in the last presidential election," she continued, "And so, we have to be very concerned about a former president of the United States talking about attacking his own country, talking about perhaps a blood bath. Talking about perhaps there's gonna be trouble."

"We should take him seriously," Waters asserted. "This man does not believe in the Constitution. He wants to be a dictator."