Kyle Richards' Estranged Husband Mauricio Umansky Not Dating Actress Leslie Bega

By:

Oct. 9 2023, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Kyle Richard's husband, Mauricio Umansky, is not dating Leslie Bega — she's hooking up with his dad, RadarOnline.com has learned. Rumors swirled that Umansky had possibly moved on from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wife with the actress after they were spotted at dinner with his divorced parents. Bega was also seen cheering on the real estate tycoon during his Dancing with the Stars taping.

Bega is an actress and works at Umansky's company, The Agency, in Los Angeles. Their outside-of-the-office connection turned heads, with fans assuming they were possibly dating amid his separation from Richards. Many figured they were semi-serious since she had met his mom and dad.

In an interesting turn of events, the brunette bombshell is not dating Mauricio — but she is hooking up with a Umansky.

Bega's dating Mauricio's father, Eduardo Umansky, according to TMZ. The pair work together at The Agency and apparently sparks flew. Despite being divorced, Mauricio's parents are tight and his father, Eduardo's ex-wife, Dr. Estella Sneider, joined the love birds at Il Pastaio for dinner last week.

Mauricio met up with the threesome mid-meal and posed for the family pic.

Eduardo, Bega, and Sneider appear to get along great and even sat in the audience during Mauricio's DWTS live performance. The real estate mogul-turned-reality show star has not jumped back into the dating pool despite confirming his separation from Richards.

Mauricio and the RHOBH star have been giving mixed messages since announcing their split over the summer after 27 years of marriage.

"Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what's next for them and their family," an insider close to the now-friendly exes told PEOPLE on July 3.

The pair admitted, "We have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage," but denied divorce rumors.

They also shut down speculation that one of them cheated amid Richards' confusing relationship with female country singer Morgan Wade. Umansky later claimed he and Richards were not separated, only to say the opposite last week.

“Kyle and I are human beings, OK? We have emotions, we have feelings, we’re going through a really hard time, OK?” he told a cameraman. “We are currently separated. We are not talking about divorce, and we’re trying to deal with this stuff internally with ourselves privately.”

