Kyle Richards' Estranged Husband Mauricio Umansky Not Dating Actress Leslie Bega

Kyle Richard 's husband, Mauricio Umansky , is not dating Leslie Bega — she's hooking up with his dad, RadarOnline.com has learned. Rumors swirled that Umansky had possibly moved on from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wife with the actress after they were spotted at dinner with his divorced parents. Bega was also seen cheering on the real estate tycoon during his Dancing with the Stars taping.

Bega is an actress and works at Umansky's company, The Agency, in Los Angeles. Their outside-of-the-office connection turned heads, with fans assuming they were possibly dating amid his separation from Richards. Many figured they were semi-serious since she had met his mom and dad.

In an interesting turn of events, the brunette bombshell is not dating Mauricio — but she is hooking up with a Umansky.