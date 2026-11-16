EXCLUSIVE: Matthew Perry's Friends Cast Still Struggling With Loss
Nov. 16 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Three years after his drug-induced death at age 54, new details are emerging about Matthew Perry's ultra-private funeral, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to the fallen actor's sister, an emotional scene unfolded when Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer gathered at the Nov. 3, 2023, service.
Emotional Farewell to Matthew Perry
"All five of them walked up to the casket holding hands and stood around him crying," recalled Mia Perry Bowick, who says the famous mourners arrived together. "I hadn't seen them in easily 20 years."
The roughly two-hour service – which ended with the playing of Peter Gabriel's Don't Give Up, a favorite song of the actor's – took place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles just six days after Matthew died of the acute effects of ketamine.
Long open about his struggles with drugs and alcohol, he'd been found unresponsive in the hot tub of his Pacific Palisades mansion on Oct. 28, 2023.
Yet, Mia revealed she couldn't help laughing as her big brother's body was moved to the mausoleum where he'd spend the rest of eternity. In the Netflix doc The One About Matthew Perry, she explains she was "cracking up" imagining how the sarcastic Fools Rush In star would've made a joke about the macabre scene.
Friends Cast Honors Matthew's Legacy
Though the Friends cast declined to participate in the new documentary, which premiered Oct. 27, a source told RadarOnline.com they're continuing to honor Matthew in their own way.
"One of the promises they made to Matthew's family after he died was that they'd keep supporting his foundation, and they've all stuck to that," shared the source. "They know how much helping people with addiction meant to him, and they want to carry that on."
The Matthew Perry Foundation, which launched the day his remains were interred, aims to erase the stigma of substance abuse and create a clearer path to recovery so that others can avoid the same grim fate as the late funnyman.
Jennifer Aniston's Heartbreak Over Matthew Perry
"The Friends cast have all had moments of wishing they could go back and somehow do more to help Matthew," the source shared. "The whole gang misses him terribly. In some ways, they miss him more now than when he first passed, so this documentary has brought up a lot of intense feelings for all of them."
Particularly haunted by the loss, added the source, is Jennifer, 57.
"She has stayed very close to Matthew's family since he died. She says it really helps being able to have people to share all her memories with," said the source. "She's in touch with them all the time; they do dinners – in a lot of ways, they've become like family."
Conversely, as RadarOnline.com reported in July 2025, she and her grieving co-stars were last together as a group at Matthew's funeral.
Matthew Perry's Final Wishes Overlooked
Surrounded by other Hollywood luminaries such as Carrie Fisher, Sandra Dee and Bette Davis – and across the street from Warner Bros. Studios, where Friends filmed for a decade – his gravesite shockingly sat unmarked for more than two years.
In January, a plaque was finally installed, giving a nod to his most famous role by calling him a much-loved "Friend."
The touching tribute seemingly goes against Matthew's final wishes, though.
"I would like to be remembered as somebody who lived well, loved well, was a seeker. And his paramount thing is that he wants to help people. That's what I want," he said in 2022. "When I die, I don't want Friends to be the first thing that's mentioned."