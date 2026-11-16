EXCLUSIVE: Matthew Perry's Friends Cast Still Struggling With Loss

"All five of them walked up to the casket holding hands and stood around him crying," recalled Mia Perry Bowick, who says the famous mourners arrived together. "I hadn't seen them in easily 20 years."

The roughly two-hour service – which ended with the playing of Peter Gabriel's Don't Give Up, a favorite song of the actor's – took place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles just six days after Matthew died of the acute effects of ketamine.

Long open about his struggles with drugs and alcohol, he'd been found unresponsive in the hot tub of his Pacific Palisades mansion on Oct. 28, 2023.

Yet, Mia revealed she couldn't help laughing as her big brother's body was moved to the mausoleum where he'd spend the rest of eternity. In the Netflix doc The One About Matthew Perry, she explains she was "cracking up" imagining how the sarcastic Fools Rush In star would've made a joke about the macabre scene.