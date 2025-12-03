EXCLUSIVE: Disgraced Matt Lauer Desperately Trying to Team Up With T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach as He Plots Major Career Comeback

Meanwhile, Holmes, 48, and Robach, 52, had to step down from Good Morning America in 2022 after their scandalous adulterous affair was exposed, leading to the demise of both their marriages.

"Matt's spent the past several years waiting for some of his former colleagues to come to his rescue and open the door for a comeback. But no one has appeared, so now he's exploring other options," an insider shared.

"He's followed T.J. and Amy's story closely and has a lot of respect for their tenacity and talent. So he's putting together a proposal and hoping they can come up with a plan that will benefit them all."

One proposal he's floated – cohosting their podcast with them.

"He'd even call out some of their mutual enemies on air if that's what it takes," the source said.