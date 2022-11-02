Master P's 25-Year-Old Daughter Tytyana Miller's Cause Of Death Revealed Five Months After Passing
A coroner has released the cause of death for legendary rapper Master P's daughter, Tytyana Miller, five months after her tragic passing, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 25-year-old died at a private residence from what has now been confirmed by a coroner as an accidental fentanyl overdose.
The iconic hip-hop producer announced his daughter's death on Instagram in May.
"Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana," Master P said on Instagram. "We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support."
He alluded to possible substance abuse issues.
"Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can't be afraid to talk about," he continued in his statement. "With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel."
In an additional tribute post to his late daughter, Master P posted a photo with his arm around her shoulder alongside the caption, "Life is too short. Give your loved ones their flowers while they are alive. #TYTY Love You #missyou #GodGotUs Family over everything."
The heartbreaking caption eerily foreshadowed a statement made by Migos rapper Takeoff, just 10 days before he was tragically shot and killed at a Houston bowling alley on Monday.
Tytyana's fentanyl overdose confirmation reflects an increasingly growing issue across the country.
According to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), a fatal dose of fentanyl can fit on the tip of a pencil, adding to its lethal danger that can be undetected by users. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, fentanyl and synthetic opioids are now the leading cause of overdose deaths in the country.
"The drug overdose crisis in the United States is a serious public safety threat with rates currently reaching the highest level in history," the DEA said in a press release regarding the rise in accidental overdoses.
"We've seen a major increase," said Dr. Traci Green, professor and director of the Opioid Policy Research Collective at Brandeis University, in an interview with People in September 2021. "Fentanyl has reached into communities where it hadn't ever been before."
Fentanyl-related overdoses do not necessarily mean that the user sought out the particular drug, rather due to its lethal force in microscopic doses, it can easily be laced with other substances such as cocaine or heroin.
"If someone who's used to taking cocaine at parties who does a line of fentanyl or even cocaine that has some fentanyl in it, that can really be the difference between life and death," said Dr. Green on the accidental use of the drug. "It's compounded because people aren't prepared, and they're not suspecting it."