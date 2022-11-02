Master P's 25-Year-Old Daughter Tytyana Miller's Cause Of Death Revealed Five Months After Passing

"Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana," Master P said on Instagram. "We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support."

He alluded to possible substance abuse issues.

"Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can't be afraid to talk about," he continued in his statement. "With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel."

In an additional tribute post to his late daughter, Master P posted a photo with his arm around her shoulder alongside the caption, "Life is too short. Give your loved ones their flowers while they are alive. #TYTY Love You #missyou #GodGotUs Family over everything."

The heartbreaking caption eerily foreshadowed a statement made by Migos rapper Takeoff, just 10 days before he was tragically shot and killed at a Houston bowling alley on Monday.

Tytyana's fentanyl overdose confirmation reflects an increasingly growing issue across the country.