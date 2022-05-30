Master P's Daughter Tytyaana Miller Dead At 29
Master P revealed his daughter has passed away and hinted the cause had to deal with mental illness and substance abuse.
On Sunday, the music mogul announced the heartbreaking news on Instagram. He said 29-year-old Tytyana had died.
“Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve,” he said. “We appreciate all of the prayers love and support. Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this.”
Snoop Dogg commented, "I’m here for u and the family. Stay strong. P." Tamar Braxton, 2 Chainz, Killer Mike, and countless others left behind heart emojis or words of support.
Tytyana’s brother Romeo Miller also wrote about the tragedy on social media.
"Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my little sister Tytyana," he said. "We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support, and although this is sad times, I'm forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister. Love on your loved ones, life is short. The silver lining, I know she's in a way better place and finally at peace. God Bless.”
Romeo was shown with love and support under his post. Host Shaun Robinson told the entertainer, "I’m so sorry, Romeo. Lifting you and your family up in prayer."
Comedian Loni Love told Romeo, "Prayers of strength and comfort for the entire family I’m so sorry." Another friend said, " Sending love and condolences to you and your family" while another wrote, "Praying for the whole family rome."
One fan wrote, "Sorry to read this man. We'll give you all the privacy and prayers you need. God is with you and the family. May he watch over you all in Jesus Name."
Tytyana appeared on WeTv’s Growing Up Hip Hop with her brother Romeo — who appeared in seasons 1 through 5. She was open about her personal issues on the show.