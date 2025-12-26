EXCLUSIVE: The 'Massive Hidden Dig at Meghan Markle' Analysts Insist is Contained in Princess Kate Middleton's 'Authentic' Christmas Card

One palace source said: "Kate is being very intentional and pointed here. The rural backdrop, the children looking straight at the lens, and the absence of polish all communicate transparency and trust. It quietly sets her approach apart from the way Meghan frames her family.

"It is a rural antidote to the flashiness and polish in images and Netflix shows released by Meghan, which all seem airbrushed. The authentic themes in Kate's card are basically a massively pointed dig at Meghan and her way of presenting herself."

The contrast became sharper when Meghan, 44, and Prince Harry, 41, released their own festive card from California.

That image showed their children, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, turned partly away from the camera, their faces visible only in profile.

Markle wore a light-colored dress that appeared almost transparent when sunlight caught it as she bent toward the children.

A royal media analyst said: "Meghan's card leans heavily into the idea of privacy, even as it relies on a sense of closeness. The children are partially obscured, but the image is still carefully staged and tied to highly visible commercial partnerships."