EXCLUSIVE: The 'Massive Hidden Dig at Meghan Markle' Analysts Insist is Contained in Princess Kate Middleton's 'Authentic' Christmas Card
Dec. 26 2025, Published 4:17 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Catherine, Princess of Wales is said to have turned her family's Christmas card into what royal analysts describe as a pointed lesson in authenticity – a carefully judged image some believe is aimed squarely at Meghan Markle across the Atlantic.
Released this month, the photograph shows Catherine, 43, and Prince William, also 43, seated on grass in rural Norfolk with their children Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7.
A Masterclass in Restraint
Shot by photographer Josh Shinner earlier this year, the image departs from formal festive tropes in favor of a relaxed country setting, arriving as the royal family prepares for Christmas at Sandringham following a difficult year marked by Catherine's cancer recovery.
One royal expert said the card's power lies in its restraint.
They said: "The photograph shows a careful, understated unity. Kate and William have chosen soft, natural tones that echo the children's knitwear and layers, creating a cohesive look that feels effortless rather than staged."
The insider added: "The use of greens, gentle browns, and natural fabrics gives the image a calm, rooted quality, clearly steering away from glossy formality toward warmth, ease, and sincerity."
Visual Harmony and Sincerity
Our source also highlighted how the Waleses balance togetherness with individuality.
They said: "Everyone in the image maintains their sense of self, but the coordinated tones gently link them together. It is contemporary royal styling at its strongest, understated, relaxed, and emotionally attuned."
A royal stylist echoed that view, saying the coordinated palette creates a "visual harmony" and a "real sense of authenticity."
But behind the aesthetics, royal commentators see a deeper message.
The California Contrast
One palace source said: "Kate is being very intentional and pointed here. The rural backdrop, the children looking straight at the lens, and the absence of polish all communicate transparency and trust. It quietly sets her approach apart from the way Meghan frames her family.
"It is a rural antidote to the flashiness and polish in images and Netflix shows released by Meghan, which all seem airbrushed. The authentic themes in Kate's card are basically a massively pointed dig at Meghan and her way of presenting herself."
The contrast became sharper when Meghan, 44, and Prince Harry, 41, released their own festive card from California.
That image showed their children, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, turned partly away from the camera, their faces visible only in profile.
Markle wore a light-colored dress that appeared almost transparent when sunlight caught it as she bent toward the children.
A royal media analyst said: "Meghan's card leans heavily into the idea of privacy, even as it relies on a sense of closeness. The children are partially obscured, but the image is still carefully staged and tied to highly visible commercial partnerships."
Credibility vs. Spectacle
The analyst added: "Kate's card sends a contrasting message to Meghan's Christmas card – that credibility is built through coherence and 'real life.'
"She is saying you cannot selectively embrace public life or try and keep your children's faces obscured with the use of side-profiles if you are truly a public figure. Unlike Meghan's image, Kate's is front-facing and honest."
William and Catherine posted their card online with the simple caption: "Wishing everyone a very Happy Christmas."
The photograph shows Charlotte leaning into her father, Louis reclining casually between William's legs, and Catherine with her arm around George – gestures that insiders say were left deliberately unpolished.
Another source close to the royal household said: "Allowing the children to meet the camera head-on carries a calm assurance. It communicates openness rather than concealment."
The image was released days after the Wales family attended King Charles' pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace and Catherine's Together at Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey.
As the family prepares to spend Christmas Day in Norfolk, aides say the card reflects how the Waleses want to be seen – rooted, unshowy, and credible at a time when public trust matters more than spectacle.