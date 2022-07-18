Masood Wahab On What It Really Takes To Be Successful

Determination is a tradition of the spirit, one we’ll do well to stick to.

Masood Wahab says, "Imagine the one thing you believe you can never do – it could be learning a new language, patching up with an old friend, traveling alone – whatever your thing, now nitro-charge it with determination. What do you see?

You see yourself overcoming obstacles that once looked like enormous tidal waves. When mankind becomes determined, there’s no mountain it can’t climb. In fact, take a look at history, and apart from the acts of war, you will also find examples of extreme determination. The determination of our ancestors, our leaders, our family members, and our own has created the world we live in.

It’s not a question about whether the world is good or bad; rather, it’s seeing it for what it is because of the determinations of everybody who has ever lived. Indeed, to succeed, determination is a must."

Allow yourself to be led by your passion and determination, and there’s no knowing where you might be led to.