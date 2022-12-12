Police Investigating Deadly Shooting Go To Search Apartment And Find Decomposing Remains Of Pregnant Woman: Report
A man is accused of killing a convenience store employee, and when police searched his home they found the decomposed body of a pregnant woman, Radar has learned.
Recently, police in Montgomery County, Maryland, announced the arrest of 31-year-old Torrey Moore.
Around 3 p.m. on Dec. 8, police responded to a Shell Station for a report of a shooting, police said. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim was identified as 61-year-old Ayalew Wondimu and he was an employee at the store, authorities said.
Investigators said that Moore entered the store, got merchandise and approached the counter. There, an argument between Wondmu and Moore started. It’s unclear what started the argument.
The argument escalated into a fight, where Moore pulled a gun and shot the victim multiple times, police said.
Detectives tracked Moore to an apartment complex across the street. They got a search warrant to go into his apartment and found a decomposed body inside.
Moore told police he had been in a relationship with the person. He also said that the victim was 8 months pregnant when she died.
The unnamed victim was taken for an autopsy, police said.
Once the cause of death is determined, police will decide if charges are needed.
Moore was arrested in the apartment and charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm while committing a felony in connection to the Shell Station shooting, police said.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact (240) 773-5070.