Maryland Paramedic, 36, Sentenced for Contaminating Office Coffee Creamer With Bodily Fluids and Urinating in Ice Machine — as He Claimed He Wanted to Be an 'Adult Star'

The discovery of three videos was the basis of Carroll’s guilty plea.

One video showed him urinating into an ice machine used by at least 16 employees, another depicted him mast—ting into a coffee creamer bottle before returning it to a shared refrigerator, and the third showed him ej—ing onto a female supervisor’s keyboard near where she typically ate breakfast and lunch.

Investigators discovered 64 additional videos on his adult social media account.

Carroll allegedly recorded himself contaminating workplace items and posted the footage to social media and subscription-based adult websites.

Investigators also linked him to accounts under the same name on other adult websites. His distinctive tattoos and selfies helped authorities identify him.

A coworker’s tip also triggered the investigation. Authorities learned about Carroll’s online accounts in November 2025 after a colleague alerted law enforcement.

A fire department employee recognized the ice machine in one video as equipment at a local firehouse and investigated further, according to reports.

DNA evidence connected Carroll to contaminated items as well. Prosecutors said tests of the coffee creamer and keyboard were a match.

16 fire department employees told investigators they had used the ice machine after it was contaminated, while several others said they had used the coffee creamer.