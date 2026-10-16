Maryland Paramedic, 36, Sentenced for Contaminating Office Coffee Creamer With Bodily Fluids and Urinating in Ice Machine — as He Claimed He Wanted to Be an 'Adult Star'
Oct. 16 2026, Published 7:16 p.m. ET
A former Baltimore County Fire Department paramedic is heading to prison after he put his bodily fluids in his coworkers' coffee creamers and filmed it.
Christopher M. Carroll, a 36-year-old, was sentenced to 25 years in prison on October 13 after pleading guilty in August to three misdemeanor counts of causing another person to ingest bodily fluids, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Judge Imposes Harsher Sentence Than Requested
The prosecutors initially recommended 20 years in prison followed by five years of probation. Baltimore County Circuit Judge Dennis M. Robinson Jr. imposed an even harsher sentence.
He sentenced Carroll to 25 years, The Baltimore Banner reported. The three counts carried a maximum possible sentence of 30 years.
Robinson condemned Carroll’s behavior and its effect on coworkers. He said the crimes damaged workplace trust and camaraderie and questioned how anyone could commit such acts.
The judge reportedly asked, “Who does things like this?” during his sentencing.
Videos Were Discovered of Crimes
The discovery of three videos was the basis of Carroll’s guilty plea.
One video showed him urinating into an ice machine used by at least 16 employees, another depicted him mast—ting into a coffee creamer bottle before returning it to a shared refrigerator, and the third showed him ej—ing onto a female supervisor’s keyboard near where she typically ate breakfast and lunch.
Investigators discovered 64 additional videos on his adult social media account.
Carroll allegedly recorded himself contaminating workplace items and posted the footage to social media and subscription-based adult websites.
Investigators also linked him to accounts under the same name on other adult websites. His distinctive tattoos and selfies helped authorities identify him.
A coworker’s tip also triggered the investigation. Authorities learned about Carroll’s online accounts in November 2025 after a colleague alerted law enforcement.
A fire department employee recognized the ice machine in one video as equipment at a local firehouse and investigated further, according to reports.
DNA evidence connected Carroll to contaminated items as well. Prosecutors said tests of the coffee creamer and keyboard were a match.
16 fire department employees told investigators they had used the ice machine after it was contaminated, while several others said they had used the coffee creamer.
Victimized Co-workers
The fire department initiated hazardous-material cleaning at its stations and offices, replaced ice machines and sanitized some vehicles during the investigation.
Three fire department employees delivered victim impact statements describing anger, humiliation, disgust and ongoing anxiety.
One said Carroll had “preyed on the very people who trust him most.”
Carroll's Bizarre Explanation
During sentencing, Carroll told the court, “I wanted to be some sort of p---star.”
He also expressed shame, apologized to his family and coworkers, and said he hoped to become a productive member of society again.
Attorney Seth Okin said his client had no prior criminal history and argued that marital difficulties and traumatic experiences on the job contributed to depression and anxiety. He described Carroll as a Christian, former Boy Scout and Maryland Army National Guard veteran, while acknowledging that those circumstances did not excuse his conduct.