Mary Magdalene's Death Latest: Model and Plastic Surgery Enthusiast, 33, Known for 38J Implants Posted Eerie Social Media Message Before 'Falling From High-Rise Apartment'
Dec. 14 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Canadian-Mexican Instagram influencer Mary Magdalene posted a cryptic message online just hours before her death in Thailand, RadarOnline.com can report.
The 33-year-old social media personality, whose real name was Denise Ivonne Jarvis Gongora, was found dead after reportedly falling from the ninth-floor balcony of a high-rise condominium in Phuket on Tuesday, December 9.
Heartbreaking Final Post
Hotel staff discovered Magdalene's body in the car park of the Patong Tower shortly after 1:30 p.m., just hours after she had checked in for a single night, reports said.
Shortly before her death, Magdalene shared a video clip from the final scene of The Truman Show, in which Jim Carrey's character says, "In case I don't see ya, good afternoon, good morning and good night." She also changed the username of one of her Instagram accounts to "MaryMagdaleneDied", a move that later fueled speculation among followers.
Authorities have not yet released an official cause of death. Reports indicate her body was transferred from Patong Hospital to Vachira Phuket Hospital for a full autopsy to determine the circumstances surrounding her fall.
Flood of Tributes
Following news of her death, tributes poured in from fans and fellow public figures, including rapper Kreayshawn, RuPaul's Drag Race star Plane Jane, and influencer Eden the Doll. Her brother, Ivan Gongora, also shared a deeply personal tribute on Thursday, along with a photo of the siblings together in Mexico.
"I wish I'd spent more getting to know you," Ivan wrote. "You are so funny and so creative, way more than I'll ever be. I love you much more than words will ever say. You are my world. I wish things were different. Thank you for everything I love you sis."
Magdalene had built a following of roughly half a million fans online, where she documented her extreme cosmetic surgeries and shared provocative content. Beyond social media, she was also an artist who developed a cult following for her psychedelic paintings, sculptures, and self-portraits.
Mary's Journey
In past interviews, Gongora spoke openly about her upbringing in a strict religious household and her early rebellion. "Twelve, thirteen were the wildest years of my life," she said on the "No Jumper" podcast. "I was doing lines of cocaine. I was going to school drunk in grade seven and eight."
She later worked as a stripper and escort before turning to OnlyFans, crediting the platform with changing her life. "Because of OnlyFans, I was able to stop dancing and escorting, which was making me depressed," she said. "So now I'm fortunate enough to live off that."
Magdalene was also known for undergoing numerous high-risk cosmetic procedures around the world, some of which resulted in serious complications and near-death experiences. Her dramatic physical transformations and candid discussions about surgery made her a polarizing yet widely followed figure online until her sudden death.