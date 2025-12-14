Mary Magdalene's Death Latest: Model and Plastic Surgery Enthusiast, 33, Known for 38J Implants Posted Eerie Social Media Message Before 'Falling From High-Rise Apartment'

Hotel staff discovered Magdalene's body in the car park of the Patong Tower shortly after 1:30 p.m., just hours after she had checked in for a single night, reports said.

Shortly before her death, Magdalene shared a video clip from the final scene of The Truman Show, in which Jim Carrey's character says, "In case I don't see ya, good afternoon, good morning and good night." She also changed the username of one of her Instagram accounts to "MaryMagdaleneDied", a move that later fueled speculation among followers.

Authorities have not yet released an official cause of death. Reports indicate her body was transferred from Patong Hospital to Vachira Phuket Hospital for a full autopsy to determine the circumstances surrounding her fall.