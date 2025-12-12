Mary Magdalene Dead at 33: Model Known for Extreme Cosmetic Surgeries Including 38J Implants Dies After 'Falling From High-Rise Apartment'

A preliminary investigation of her ninth-floor balcony found a pair of flip flops apparently belonging to the model, who had checked in less than half an hour before her death and was due to check out the next day.

According to a local news outlet that referred to a then-unidentified Magdalene as a "Mexican tourist," her body was found in the apartment building's parking area by staff just before 2 p.m. local time that day.

Magdalene, real name Denise Jarvis Gongora, was staying in the beach town of Patong on Phuket Island, Thailand, at the time of her death on December 9. She

Friend Eden "the Doll" Estrada wrote via an Instagram Story. "The next day I woke up to the news my cousin (I have a very small family) had passed away with no explanation. I originally went on this vacation for a possible surgery and planned the entire trip around spending time with my friend Mary, who was also staying in Puckett (sic)."

"Unfortunately, I was not in the right state of mind to do either. Being in physical pain and mourning while stuck 8000 miles away from home is a special kind of hell. Because of this, I didn't get to see Mary who I went to Puckett for," she continued.

"While on my flight home last night, I found out she had passed away hours after we were supposed to meet," she added. "I am so devastated. Hold your loved ones close. You never know when it's the last time you'll see or speak them."