Mary Magdalene Dead at 33: Model Known for Extreme Cosmetic Surgeries Including 38J Implants Dies After 'Falling From High-Rise Apartment'
Dec. 12 2025, Published 2:46 p.m. ET
Plastic surgery over-enthusiast Mary Magdalene has died after she reportedly fell from a high-rise apartment in Thailand, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The heavily tattooed Instagram model, known for her 38J 11-pound breast implants, fell nine stories, according to friends.
Death Followed Apartment Arrival
Magdalene, real name Denise Jarvis Gongora, was staying in the beach town of Patong on Phuket Island, Thailand, at the time of her death on December 9. She
According to a local news outlet that referred to a then-unidentified Magdalene as a "Mexican tourist," her body was found in the apartment building's parking area by staff just before 2 p.m. local time that day.
A preliminary investigation of her ninth-floor balcony found a pair of flip flops apparently belonging to the model, who had checked in less than half an hour before her death and was due to check out the next day.
Friend Eden "the Doll" Estrada wrote via an Instagram Story. "The next day I woke up to the news my cousin (I have a very small family) had passed away with no explanation. I originally went on this vacation for a possible surgery and planned the entire trip around spending time with my friend Mary, who was also staying in Puckett (sic)."
"Unfortunately, I was not in the right state of mind to do either. Being in physical pain and mourning while stuck 8000 miles away from home is a special kind of hell. Because of this, I didn't get to see Mary who I went to Puckett for," she continued.
"While on my flight home last night, I found out she had passed away hours after we were supposed to meet," she added. "I am so devastated. Hold your loved ones close. You never know when it's the last time you'll see or speak them."
Implant Explosion
Magdalene underwent numerous extreme plastic surgeries and procedures. She revealed in January that she got her eyes tattooed.
She had massive breast implants, rear-end enhancements, and numerous other plastic surgeries after getting her first procedure done at the age of 18.
Magdalene suffered a significant setback in early February 2023 when one of her 38J breast implants exploded, leaving her with a "uniboob."
"My breast implant popped — again," she explained at the time, telling fans she was planning to "have surgery to take them [both] out next week."
Taking it as a "sign" that she'd gone too far with plastic surgery, Magdalene confessed, "I'm going to go back natural in not only my b---- but other parts of my body, too."
Magdalene shared a haunting final Instagram post on December 9 before her death that was nothing like the usual shots of her original artwork and selfies.
It was of Jim Carrey in the final scene of his 1998 film The Truman show, with his character coming out to tell the viewers who had been watching his entire life, "And in case I don’t see ya, good afternoon, good evening and good night."
It was accompanied by a childhood photo of Magdalene looking so sweet and innocent.