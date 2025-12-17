Your tip
Inside Influencer Mary Magdalene's Dark Final Weeks Before Death: Model Known for Massive 38F Implants Was Seen Being Wheeled Back to Hotel While 'Drunk' Before Tragic Passing

Photo of Mary Magdalene
Source: @marymagdalene.art/Instagram

Mary Magdalene said she was 'drunk' in a newly surfaced video.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 17 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

Influencer Mary Magdalene's dark final weeks before dying have been revealed, RadarOnline.com can report.

Denise Ivonne Jarvis Gongora, better known as Mary Magdalene on social media, tragically fell to her death from the ninth floor of a high-rise apartment on December 9. She was 33 years old.

What Did the Video of Mary Magdalene Show?

Photo of Mary Magdalene
Source: @marymagdalene.art/Instagram

Magdalene said she didn't 'know what was happening' in the clip that surfaced.

According to a newly surfaced video, the influencer had to be wheeled back to her hotel while drunk on November 20.

In the clip, bystanders and cops are seen putting Magdalene into a cart in the Phi Phi Islands in Thailand.

"I don't know what's happening," the model is heard saying. Later, she confirms, "I'm drunk," as she was being walked toward her hotel.

As the video ends, an officer is seen helping her get into bed.

Details on Mary Magdalene's Death

Photo of Mary Magdalene
Source: @marymagdalene.art/Instagram

Magdalene was known for her 38J 11-pound breast implants.

As Radar reported, Magdalene's body was found in the parking area of the apartment building she fell from just before 2 p.m. on December 9.

An investigation of the balcony she fell from found a pair of flip flops that belonged to the model. She had only checked into the property less than 30 minutes before dying, and was due to check out the next day.

She was well known on social media for her copious tattoos and her 38J 11-pound breast implants.

Mary Magdalene's Final Post

Photo of Mary Magdalene
Source: @marymagdalene.art/Instagram

Magdalene changed the handle of one of her Instagram accounts before her death to @MaryMagdaleneDied.

On December 9, before her untimely death, Magdalene shared a haunting post on Instagram.

Alongside a sweet photo of Magdalene as a child, she posted Jim Carrey in the final scene of his 1998 film The Truman Show.

At this moment in the film, his character, Truman Burbank, comes out to tell the viewers who had been watching his entire life, "And in case I don’t see ya, good afternoon, good evening, and good night."

She also strangely changed the handle of one of her other Instagram accounts to "MaryMagdaleneDied."

Paying Tribute to Mary Magdalene

Photo of Mary Magdalene
Source: @marymagdalene.art/Instagram

The social media star was memorialized by her friend and her brother online.

After her passing, Magdalene's brother, Ivan, paid tribute to her on social media.

"I wish I'd spent more getting to know you," he posted alongside a picture of them out to lunch. "You are so funny and so creative, way more than I’ll ever be. I love you much more than words will ever say. You are my world. I wish things were different. Thank you for everything, I love you, sis."

Eden "the Doll" Estrada, a pal of Magdalene's, also memorialized her on her Instagram Story.

"I originally went on this vacation for a possible surgery and planned the entire trip around spending time with my friend Mary, who was also staying in Puckett (sic)," she wrote.

"Unfortunately, I was not in the right state of mind to do either,' she continued. Being in physical pain and mourning while stuck 8000 miles away from home is a special kind of h---. Because of this, I didn't get to see Mary, who I went to Puckett for.

"While on my flight home last night, I found out she had passed away hours after we were supposed to meet. I am so devastated. Hold your loved ones close. You never know when it's the last time you'll see or speak them."

