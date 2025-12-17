Inside Influencer Mary Magdalene's Dark Final Weeks Before Death: Model Known for Massive 38F Implants Was Seen Being Wheeled Back to Hotel While 'Drunk' Before Tragic Passing

According to a newly surfaced video, the influencer had to be wheeled back to her hotel while drunk on November 20.

In the clip, bystanders and cops are seen putting Magdalene into a cart in the Phi Phi Islands in Thailand.

"I don't know what's happening," the model is heard saying. Later, she confirms, "I'm drunk," as she was being walked toward her hotel.

As the video ends, an officer is seen helping her get into bed.