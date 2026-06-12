EXCLUSIVE: Martha Stewart's New Wheels — 'Ailing' Domestic Diva, 84, 'Secretly Relying on Mobility Scooter'

Domestic diva Martha Stewart is known for her effortless style and nonstop hustle – but the 84-year-old is now quietly relying on a mobility scooter behind the scenes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Martha Stewart is reportedly using a mobility scooter behind the scenes while continuing to run meetings and make major decisions.

"Martha still projects elegance, confidence and total control," an insider explained. "But privately, she's been dealing with mobility issues for a while. The scooter helps her conserve energy and get through demanding days."

Another insider added: "She's still running meetings, making big decisions and working nonstop. Nothing about Martha's drive or perfectionism has changed."