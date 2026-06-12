EXCLUSIVE: Martha Stewart's New Wheels — 'Ailing' Domestic Diva, 84, 'Secretly Relying on Mobility Scooter'
June 12 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Domestic diva Martha Stewart is known for her effortless style and nonstop hustle – but the 84-year-old is now quietly relying on a mobility scooter behind the scenes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Scooter Helps Martha Stay Active
"Martha still projects elegance, confidence and total control," an insider explained. "But privately, she's been dealing with mobility issues for a while. The scooter helps her conserve energy and get through demanding days."
Another insider added: "She's still running meetings, making big decisions and working nonstop. Nothing about Martha's drive or perfectionism has changed."
Stewart Struggles With Aging as She Protects Carefully Crafted Image
Friends said Stewart has always been fiercely protective of her image.
"She wants to be seen as strong, sexy, independent and fully in command," the source added. "Aging publicly is something she struggles with."