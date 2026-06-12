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Home > Exclusives > Martha Stewart
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EXCLUSIVE: Martha Stewart's New Wheels — 'Ailing' Domestic Diva, 84, 'Secretly Relying on Mobility Scooter'

Martha Stewart, 84, is allegedly relying on a mobility scooter amid concerns about her health.
Source: MEGA

Martha Stewart, 84, is allegedly relying on a mobility scooter amid concerns about her health.

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June 12 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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Domestic diva Martha Stewart is known for her effortless style and nonstop hustle – but the 84-year-old is now quietly relying on a mobility scooter behind the scenes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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Scooter Helps Martha Stay Active

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Martha Stewart is reportedly using a mobility scooter behind the scenes while continuing to run meetings and make major decisions.
Source: KWKC/MEGA

Martha Stewart is reportedly using a mobility scooter behind the scenes while continuing to run meetings and make major decisions.

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"Martha still projects elegance, confidence and total control," an insider explained. "But privately, she's been dealing with mobility issues for a while. The scooter helps her conserve energy and get through demanding days."

Another insider added: "She's still running meetings, making big decisions and working nonstop. Nothing about Martha's drive or perfectionism has changed."

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Stewart Struggles With Aging as She Protects Carefully Crafted Image

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Friends said Stewart remains fiercely protective of her image as she struggles with aging in the public eye.
Source: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Friends said Stewart remains fiercely protective of her image as she struggles with aging in the public eye.

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Friends said Stewart has always been fiercely protective of her image.

"She wants to be seen as strong, sexy, independent and fully in command," the source added. "Aging publicly is something she struggles with."

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