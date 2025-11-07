EXCLUSIVE: Cartel Creep Martha Alicia Mendez Aguilar Arrested for Allegedly Running Twisted Baby-trafficking and Organ-harvesting Ring Across U.S.-Mexico Border

Investigators charge the hellcat lured poor and vulnerable pregnant women to remote areas, where CJNG brutes allegedly performed illegal C-sections, often killing the mothers and swiping organs from their butchered corpses – with the network selling the babies to unwitting American couples for as much as $14,000.

Mexican authorities were tipped off about the alleged crimes by intelligence provided by the U.S. National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC).

Agency director Joe Kent calls the twisted scheme an "example of what terrorist cartels will do to diversify their revenue streams and finance operations."

He added: "NCTC delivered critical intelligence on La Diabla's location and developed comprehensive analysis that enabled U.S. and Mexican law enforcement partners to take action."