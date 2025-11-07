EXCLUSIVE: Cartel Creep Martha Alicia Mendez Aguilar Arrested for Allegedly Running Twisted Baby-trafficking and Organ-harvesting Ring Across U.S.-Mexico Border
Nov. 7 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Cruel cartel honcho Martha Alicia Mendez Aguilar – whose nickname La Diabla translates as She-Devil – was busted in a joint Mexican-U.S. operation for allegedly running a gruesome baby-trafficking and organ-harvesting ring, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to authorities, Mendez Aguilar – a member of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, which is referred to by the U.S. as CJNG – was recently collared south of the border.
The Horrifying Details
Investigators charge the hellcat lured poor and vulnerable pregnant women to remote areas, where CJNG brutes allegedly performed illegal C-sections, often killing the mothers and swiping organs from their butchered corpses – with the network selling the babies to unwitting American couples for as much as $14,000.
Mexican authorities were tipped off about the alleged crimes by intelligence provided by the U.S. National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC).
Agency director Joe Kent calls the twisted scheme an "example of what terrorist cartels will do to diversify their revenue streams and finance operations."
He added: "NCTC delivered critical intelligence on La Diabla's location and developed comprehensive analysis that enabled U.S. and Mexican law enforcement partners to take action."
Officials said the international arrest effort involved several law enforcement groups, including the FBI, the U.S. Marshals Service and Mexico's Fiscalía Especializada en la Mujer (the Special Prosecutor's Office for Women).
According to the NCTC, after President Donald Trump's designation of cartels and transnational gangs as foreign terrorist organizations, Director of NCTC tasked the agency with targeting narcotraffickers, as well as human trafficking rings and terroristic violence.
Mendez Aguilar remains in custody in Mexico as the investigation continues.