EXCLUSIVE: Mark Ronson's DJ Career Could Take Months To Get Back on Track As He Recovers From Horrific Stage Injury
Mark Ronson's DJ career could take months to get back on track as he recovers from a horrific stage injury.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the legendary producer was hospitalized after he popped two bicep tendons in the middle of a set.
On Wednesday, the 49-year-old musician posted a picture from his hospital bed where he gave the camera a thumbs-up.
He shared details about his injury in the caption: "That time the house PA was so bad that I tried to one-hand turn the stage monitor towards the crowd mid-mix to give them some extra juice.
"Turns out they weigh more than I thought… Two popped bicep tendons and one finished gig later, here we are, baby!"
He ended the caption with "#tornthisway" – which is a reference to Lady Gaga's hit song Born This Way, which he co-wrote.
Ronson's fans and friends took to his comments section to send him well wishes following the incident.
One wrote: "Oh no!! Get well soon - love the hashtag though, x."
A fellow DJ said: "Get well soon, Mark! Wishing you a speedy recovery & sending positive vibes."
A third commented: "Geeze… Vinyl and guitars weigh far less than stage monitors… got it! Feel better soon."
A fourth added: "Hope you’re feeling better soon."
After the incident, a source told RadarOnline.com: "This is a serious injury. It could take Mark months to recover."
Just last week, Ronson announced his upcoming memoir, Night People: How To Be A DJ in ‘90s NYC, will be released in September.
He wrote: "It chronicles three of my great loves: the art of DJing with all its emotional highs and lows, the electric energy of New York after dark, and the wild, wonderful clubland characters who became my second family.
"This book is my love letter to a vanished era that shaped not just my career but my identity—a time when finding my craft put me on the path to finding myself."
The music icon has become one of the most prolific producers in the industry today.
His career started back in the 1990s when he was a DJ in New York City and then started to really kick off when he started collaborating with massive artists including – Adele, Lady Gaga, Amy Winehouse, Paul McCartney and Bruno Mars.
He is currently married to his wife, Grace Gummer, who is the daughter of Meryl Streep and back in December 2024, they announced they are expecting their second child together while they were attending Justin Theroux’s holiday party at Pebble Bar in NYC.