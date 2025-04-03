EXCLUSIVE: Mark Ronson's DJ Career Could Take Months To Get Back on Track As He Recovers From Horrific Stage Injury

On Wednesday, the 49-year-old musician posted a picture from his hospital bed where he gave the camera a thumbs-up.

He shared details about his injury in the caption: "That time the house PA was so bad that I tried to one-hand turn the stage monitor towards the crowd mid-mix to give them some extra juice.

"Turns out they weigh more than I thought… Two popped bicep tendons and one finished gig later, here we are, baby!"

He ended the caption with "#tornthisway" – which is a reference to Lady Gaga's hit song Born This Way, which he co-wrote.