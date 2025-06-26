Mark Dash: Gambling Writer on Poker Roots, Kiwi Players, and Finding a Trustworthy Casino

Q 1. Mark, thanks for joining us today. If I could begin by asking: What first attracted you to the gambling world?

Sure, it’s my pleasure! So, I grew up in Wellington at the tail‑end of the poker boom - and in our home, cards were practically a second language! So, I grew up playing every card game you can imagine. When I turned 24, I became a pro poker player - and ended up travelling throughout Southeast Asia between 2007 and 2011.

I managed to cash in a few mid-stakes events, and that allowed me to keep funding my travels - and the THRILL, that’s what did it for me. It was awesome to be able to travel in these amazing countries - and win money while doing it. Those four years taught me more about probability, psychology, and risk than any textbook ever could!