Mark Dash: Gambling Writer on Poker Roots, Kiwi Players, and Finding a Trustworthy Casino
Q 1. Mark, thanks for joining us today. If I could begin by asking: What first attracted you to the gambling world?
Sure, it’s my pleasure! So, I grew up in Wellington at the tail‑end of the poker boom - and in our home, cards were practically a second language! So, I grew up playing every card game you can imagine. When I turned 24, I became a pro poker player - and ended up travelling throughout Southeast Asia between 2007 and 2011.
I managed to cash in a few mid-stakes events, and that allowed me to keep funding my travels - and the THRILL, that’s what did it for me. It was awesome to be able to travel in these amazing countries - and win money while doing it. Those four years taught me more about probability, psychology, and risk than any textbook ever could!
Q 2. After poker you pivoted to journalism. Why?
I realised I loved talking about the game even more than grinding at the tables - so I decided to go back to Massey University, picked up a Post‑Grad Diploma in Journalism - accredited by ACEJMC, by the way - and started covering poker and casino gaming for local papers.
For me, writing lets me translate complex industry issues into play, Kiwi English.
Q 3. So, what about DashTickets? What inspired you to launch it?
A LOT of Kiwis were asking the same question over and over: “Which casinos are actually fair?” “Which casinos will actually pay me?” “Which casinos offer the best welcome bonuses?”
DashTickets was my answer - an editorial‑led portal that reviews operators honestly and shows players how to verify a licence, test RNGs, claim the best casino bonuses, etc.
Q 4. Where should New Zealanders start their casino search?
For me, the most important thing is choosing a licensed casino. Without a license, there’s no telling how a site will treat its players. Ideally, you’ll want to play at a site licensed by one of the big-name regulators like the United Kingdom Gambling Commission (UKGC), the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA), or the Alderney Gambling Control Commission (AGCC) - something like that.
Q 5. Any gambling or casino-related misconceptions you’d like to clear up?
That higher RTP always means bigger profits. In practice, variance matters more to casual players than the theoretical house edge. Also, even games with RTPs can go on crazy downswings - so never bet more than 5% of your bankroll at once, and always gamble within your limits.
The information provided in this article is for general informational purposes only. Gamble or play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call 1-800-GAMBLER. If you’re in the U.K. and need help with a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or go to gamstop.co.uk to be excluded from all UK-regulated gambling websites. We disclaim any liability for any loss or damage arising directly or indirectly from the use of, or reliance on, the information presented.