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Home > Exclusives > Marilyn Monroe
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EXCLUSIVE: Marilyn Monroe's Twisted Daddy Issues — Radar Reveals Warped Father Fixation That Led Tragic Bombshell to Look for Love in All the Wrong Places

marilyn monroes father fixation search for love
Source: MEGA

Marilyn Monroe's fixation on her father shaped her troubled search for love and acceptance.

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July 1 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

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Marilyn Monroe was looking for love in all the wrong places.

The Hollywood siren harbored a twisted sexual obsession with her father, spurned Joan Crawford's lesbian advances and simmered with jealousy over her bisexual female publicist, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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Father's Rejection Shaped Marilyn

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Author Andrew Wilson revealed new details about Marilyn Monroe's life in his book 'I Wanna Be Loved by You: Marilyn Monroe: A Life in 100 Takes.'
Source: MEGA

Author Andrew Wilson revealed new details about Marilyn Monroe's life in his book 'I Wanna Be Loved by You: Marilyn Monroe: A Life in 100 Takes.'

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Those are just some of the shocking, still-untold secrets of the Tinseltown icon – who would have turned 100 on June 1 – revealed in the new biography I Wanna Be Loved by You: Marilyn Monroe: A Life in 100 Takes by Andrew Wilson.

Wilson writes at her core, Monroe desperately needed to be loved – a need that stemmed from being abandoned by her biological father, Charles Stanley Gifford.

The blond bombshell, who died of a drug overdose at age 36 in August 1962, tried repeatedly to track him down, but he cruelly rejected her.

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Charles Stanley Gifford repeatedly rejected his daughter Monroe's attempts to track him down before her death in 1962.
Source: MEGA

Charles Stanley Gifford repeatedly rejected his daughter Monroe's attempts to track him down before her death in 1962.

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Her twisted sexual obsession with Gifford came out at a party where guests played a game, according to a story told by wealthy dress manufacturer Henry Rosenfeld.

He revealed: "Everybody said what they'd want most in the world, and she said... what she wanted was to put on a black wig, pick up her father in a bar, have him make love to her and then she'd say, 'But how does it feel now to have your daughter make love to you?'"

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