EXCLUSIVE: Marilyn Monroe's Twisted Daddy Issues — Radar Reveals Warped Father Fixation That Led Tragic Bombshell to Look for Love in All the Wrong Places

Those are just some of the shocking, still-untold secrets of the Tinseltown icon – who would have turned 100 on June 1 – revealed in the new biography I Wanna Be Loved by You: Marilyn Monroe: A Life in 100 Takes by Andrew Wilson.

Wilson writes at her core, Monroe desperately needed to be loved – a need that stemmed from being abandoned by her biological father, Charles Stanley Gifford.

The blond bombshell, who died of a drug overdose at age 36 in August 1962, tried repeatedly to track him down, but he cruelly rejected her.