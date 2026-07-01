EXCLUSIVE: Marilyn Monroe's Twisted Daddy Issues — Radar Reveals Warped Father Fixation That Led Tragic Bombshell to Look for Love in All the Wrong Places
July 1 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Marilyn Monroe was looking for love in all the wrong places.
The Hollywood siren harbored a twisted sexual obsession with her father, spurned Joan Crawford's lesbian advances and simmered with jealousy over her bisexual female publicist, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Father's Rejection Shaped Marilyn
Those are just some of the shocking, still-untold secrets of the Tinseltown icon – who would have turned 100 on June 1 – revealed in the new biography I Wanna Be Loved by You: Marilyn Monroe: A Life in 100 Takes by Andrew Wilson.
Wilson writes at her core, Monroe desperately needed to be loved – a need that stemmed from being abandoned by her biological father, Charles Stanley Gifford.
The blond bombshell, who died of a drug overdose at age 36 in August 1962, tried repeatedly to track him down, but he cruelly rejected her.
Biography Details Shocking Confession
Her twisted sexual obsession with Gifford came out at a party where guests played a game, according to a story told by wealthy dress manufacturer Henry Rosenfeld.
He revealed: "Everybody said what they'd want most in the world, and she said... what she wanted was to put on a black wig, pick up her father in a bar, have him make love to her and then she'd say, 'But how does it feel now to have your daughter make love to you?'"