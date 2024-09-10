Home > Scandals > Politics Politics Rocked: Male Staffer Claims FEMALE Senator Forced Him To Perform Sexual Favors — Before Firing Him When He Resisted Source: FACEBOOK California State Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil was sued by her former staffer for sexual harassment and retaliation, among other allegations. By: Radar Staff Sept. 9 2024, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

A civil lawsuit has rocked California politics. State Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil was accused of forcing her former male chief of staff to perform sexual favors while she was his boss, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Chad Condit, Alvarado-Gil's former chief-of-staff, also claimed he suffered a back injury as a result of the state senator's alleged demands.

Source: FACEBOOK Alvarado-Gil's former chief of staff filed the lawsuit against her and the California State Senate on September 5.

Alvarado-Gil, 50, recently switched her party affiliation from Democrat to Republican. She represents parts of Eastern California and the Central Valley, according to KCRA. Condit filed his civil lawsuit with the Sacramento Superior Court on Thursday, September 5. The bombshell filing includes allegations of sexual harassment, discrimination, retaliation and other instances of violations of state labor laws.

In his lawsuit, Condit painted his former boss as an erratic and sexually abusive person. He first worked with the 50-year-old lawmaker on her first campaign in 2022, when she ran as a Democrat for Senate District 4. He was then hired as her chief of staff when she was elected. Condit was fired from his position in December 2023. His filing stated: "This was a sex-based quid pro quo relationship of unwelcome advances and sexual behaviors coupled with punishment and flexing of power."

Source: FACEBOOK Condit alleged Alvarado-Gil pressured him to perform oral sex while she was his boss.

He further alleged Alvarado-Gil pressured him to perform oral sex on her when they traveled together for work. Condit, who is married, claimed he performed sexual acts to protect his job. His lawsuit claimed he "was demeaned and made to feel empty and subordinate to his boss, a California state senator, with power over his career and livelihood." The ex-staffer claimed the final time he performed oral sex on the senator was in a car. During the act, Condit claimed he injured his back, resulting in three herniated discs in his back and a collapsed hip.

Following the alleged car incident, Condit claimed he began pushing back against Alvarado-Gil's alleged demands, using his injury as an excuse. Condit claimed he made it well aware by August 2023 that her alleged advances were not welcome. Meanwhile, he claimed Alvarado-Gil began threatening his job. At one point, Condit was written-up by the senator and was issued a "bogus disciplinary letter with accusations of inappropriate behavior made by Alvarado-Gil against him."

Source: CALIFORNIA LEGISLATURE Condit alleged during the final incident, he injured his back performing oral sex in a car.

In October 2023, Condit had back surgery, two months before he was officially fired. Before he was terminated, Condit claimed Alvarado-Gil threatened to hire his wife in order to get him to resign. Condit's attorney Ognian Gavrilov said: "A disgruntled former employee has fabricated an outlandish story, presented without evidence, to get a payday. "We expect that the Senator will be fully cleared of any wrongdoing of these bogus, financially motivated claims."

In addition to Alvarado-Gil, the California State Senate is also named in the lawsuit. The filing read: "The Secretary of the Senate blindly accepted Alvarado-Gil's retaliatory actions and ratified her abuse of him." Secretary of the Senate Erika Contreras responded in a statement: "The Senate has not been served in this matter, but we are in discussions with counsel to assess next steps. The Senate takes all complaints incredibly seriously but is unable to comment on matters involving pending litigation."

