EXCLUSIVE: Margot Robbie's Biggest Insecurity Revealed — And It's Nothing to Do With Her Body

Robbie described how she turned to her sister, who was studying accounting at university, in a bid to prove something to herself. She said: "I remember asking my sister, I like almost wanted to check... this didn't mean I wasn't smart."

Her sibling, she explained, was "very, very different," pursuing a path Robbie "never would have done." Still, the actress asked to try her hand at one of her sister's assignments to prove herself. She said she asked her sibling: "Can I do one of your assignments – your uni assignments. Because I just need to check that acting's not making me dumb.'"

Despite admitting "numbers and accounting are not my forte at all," the Barbie star completed the task and excelled. She said: "And I did it. And by the way, numbers and accounting are not my forte at all, but I got like an A minus. And I was like, 'OK cool,' and I felt good after that. I'm good. I know I can do it if I need to... well, I mean, I studied. "It was all about cognitive dissonance or some boring s---."

A source close to the movie star said the fear of being dismissed intellectually still lingers beneath the surface.

The insider claimed, "Being dubbed a dumb blonde is Margot's biggest fear. She has worked incredibly hard and hates the idea that people might reduce her to a stereotype because of how she looks or because she didn't go to university."

Another industry source added: "Margot is proud of her career, but she has always been sensitive about intelligence. She wants to be taken seriously as a producer and businesswoman as well as an actress."