Maren Morris' Most Epic Feuds in 7 Clicks: From Brittany Aldean to Tucker Carlson
Brittany Aldean
Maren Morris started beef with Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany Aldean, after the beauty blogger shared a post about transgender children in August 2022.
Brittany wrote alongside a makeup tutorial that she truly wanted to thank her parents for not changing her gender when she faced her tomboy phase when she was younger. She added that she loved "this girly life."
The Dirt Road Anthem crooner responded to his wife, saying that he was glad, too, as they would not have worked out if Britanny's parents changed her status.
"It's so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie," Morris responded to Britanny's post. "You know, I'm glad she didn't become a boy either because we really don't need another a------ dude in the world. Sucks when Karens try to hide their homophobia/transphobia behind their 'protectiveness of the children.'"
A few hours later, Brittany called the female country singer "Karen Morris" and explained that some parents make life-altering decisions for their children.
Morris continuously shared posts thereafter, including posts about toxic positivity.
Candace Cameron Bure
Candace Cameron Bure moved to Great American Family and shared with WSJ Magazine that she decided to do so since the network seemed a better fit for her.
"My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them," Bure shared. "I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment."
She added that the Great American Family might keep traditional marriage while Hallmark Channel started showing more LGBTQ+ love stories.
Morris hit back at Bure's opinion and referenced the Full House actress' character DJ Tanner when she said, "Make DJ Gay Again."
Candace Owens
Candace Owens was quick to defend Brittany when Morris called her out.
The Chasing After You singer targeted the political commentator and said, "Oh my god, not you. My Grammy is positively sobbing right now. Also, why do y'all always go to 'castration' and 'pedophiles' to try and shut an argument down? It's honestly concerning and worth looking into."
The exchange continued when Owens urged Morris to grow up, and the Grammy-winning singer insisted that the activist was just "f------ weird."
The self-proclaimed "Karen" then called out Morris after the latter revealed that she introduced her young son to drag queens during the Love Rising LGBTQ+ benefit concert in Nashville. Owens threatened she would call the police if the female country singer transitioned her child.
Meghan Markle's Haters
Even Meghan Markle's haters suffered heat from Morris.
In December 2022, the I Could Use a Love Song singer slammed the haters after Harry and Meghan officially arrived on Netflix.
"This profound hatred and annoyance at Meghan Markle specifically, mostly coming from women I have to say, it's unfathomable to me," she said. "Since people are saying, 'A woman should never take a man away from his family. That's all this is.' Um, have you seen this family?"
The User Who Criticized Her Looks
Months after welcoming Hayes Andrew Hurd, she posted a photo of herself sporting a plunging top highlighting her chest. She wrote "wavy hair" in the caption, prompting a user to comment that her camera only focused on her upper body.
"Girl BYE. Don't let my b---- knock you on the way out," Morris responded.
Tucker Carlson
Morris poked fun at Tucker Carlson after the latter interviewed Brittany by posting a photo of herself with the edited headline "Lunatic Country Music Person." She also captioned the post "#NewProfilePic."
A Fan Who Slammed Her Over Her Comment on Charley Pride's Death
Following the 2020 CMA Awards at Nashville's Music City Center, the country music industry lost Charley Pride after the first Black member of the Country Music Hall of Fame died from COVID-19 complications at the age of 86.
"I don't want to jump to conclusions because no family statement has been made, but if this was a result of the CMAs being indoors, we should all be outraged," Morris tweeted. "Rest in power, Charley."
Social media users called her out for jumping to conclusions, but she remained firm and replied, "Love you" to the haters.