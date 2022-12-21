Who Is Marco Salari, The Real Estate Agent That Sold Ronald Reagan’s House?

Selling a pedigree property that was once owned by a former President of the United States is a notch any agent would like to have in their belt. Doing so at just 23 years old—that set the stage for Marco Salari’s story to come.

Now 26, Salari was just nominated for a Rising Star Award at The Hollywood Reporter’s Annual Los Angeles Power Broker Awards. He has quickly moved up through the ranks to become a Luxury Estates Broker at Coldwell Banker’s Beverly Hills office where he and his partner, Brent Watson, have been the top selling small team two years in a row.

As a former professional Italian basketball star, Marco brings the same level of competition, dedication and desire to win. Only in real estate, he is playing the long game, building long-term relationships with his clients.

One of his most notable sales was the Beverly Hills residence that once belonged to Ronald Reagan. Prior to becoming the 40th President of the United States, Reagan was a very famous Hollywood star. It was during this period that he and his first wife, actress Jane Wyman, lived in the Beverly Hills home.

“Even though the property had changed ownership when my partner and I acquired the listing,” Salari shared, “it still evoked special emotion knowing that a former president of the United States had lived there.”

Designed by renowned architect Paul Williams, Reagan’s former home is an elegant Colonial style house with 650 square meters of interior, five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and an Olympic sized swimming pool on an oversized lot in the Little Holmby area of Beverly Hills. The iconic property sold in just 48 hours.

Other celebrity clients Salari has represented include Favorite Daughter co-founder Erin Foster, actress-screenwriter couple Katey Sagal and Kurt Sutter, as well as Italian model Bianca Balti. “I was introduced to Bianca through another Italian client who lives here in Los Angeles. She was very humble and respectful, and a pleasure to work with. She explained precisely what she was looking for, and I was able to find and secure the ideal property,” Marco explained.

Real estate is in Marco’s blood. His family dealings exposed him to notable architecture from historic villas to internationally acclaimed modern European estates. His upbringing in this world informed him of the value of good architecture and contributed to his keen understanding of the market. He learned by example, and is now following in a family tradition that is steeped in quality, integrity and professional service, to achieve the best possible outcome for all of his clients.

From an early age, Marco recognized that it is not just selling a home but making memories and building relationships to last a lifetime. This philosophy sets him apart from other agents; Marco truly sells from the heart.