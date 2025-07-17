Manual Vs. Boosted Growth on Instagram: What You Need to Know Before Choosing a Strategy

If you are a content creator or influencer on Instagram in 2025, you have something in common with millions of others like you. It takes you a lot of time and effort to attract the right audience and keep them interested in what you have to say.

Yes, Instagram has more than 2 billion monthly active users. But if you don’t use the right growth strategies, you won’t entice any of them to follow your account.

Instagram’s own rapid growth is another obstacle to your success on the platform (as strange as that may sound). The more users sign up to create content, the more competition you have.

This means you can no longer rely on quality content only. You must use a strategic approach to growth.